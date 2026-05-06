Tachyon Networks Expands FWA Portfolio With $1.5M Development Partnership With Sivers Semiconductors

Collaboration to Accelerate Tachyon's New Unified 28GHz and 60GHz Transceivers Offering for Rapid Deployment in Fixed Wireless Access Market (FWA)

KISTA, Sweden, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced a new $1.5M development partnership with Tachyon Networks Inc., for a 60 GHz mmWave transceiver for the FWA market. The expanded collaboration addresses growing demand for higher-capacity, short-range mmWave links in dense urban and enterprise FWA deployments and will enable faster, broader network deployment of 28GHz and 60GHz transceivers through Tachyon's unified platform.

"This program reflects a deepening relationship with a customer that is already succeeding in the FWA market," said Harish Krishnaswamy, Managing Director of the Wireless Business at Sivers Semiconductors. "By extending our collaboration to 60GHz, we are giving customers a faster lower risk path to scalable mmWave deployment, while building on proven technology already in the field."

"Tachyon continues to focus on delivering high-performance, scalable mmWave solutions to our customers," said Hal Bledsoe, CEO of Tachyon Networks. "Our expanded work with Sivers Semiconductors provides a clear and scalable path forward for both 28GHz and 60GHz deployments."

For more information, please visit https://www.sivers-semiconductors.com/.

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy efﬁcient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)

About Tachyon Networks

Tachyon Networks designs and manufactures affordable, high-performance solutions for the fixed wireless access market including multi-gigabit outdoor wireless devices in the mmWave bands (24GHz-71GHz), multi-gigabit switches, and related products. Tachyon Networks' products enable ISPs, MSPs and other operators to rapidly deploy multi-gigabit connectivity for various applications include Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), video surveillance connectivity, and other reliable, high bandwidth needs. For additional information, please visit tachyon-networks.com.

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SOURCE Sivers Semiconductors