Sivers Semiconductors showcasing the broadest mmWave portfolio on the market at Mobile World Congress 2024

KISTA, Sweden, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors (STO: SIVE) will showcase its industry-leading mmWave portfolio of 5GmmWave, unlicensed 5G, and satellite communications (SATCOM) products at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona from February 26th-29th.

As the premier event for the connectivity industry, MWC attracts tens of thousands of executives, innovators, and policymakers searching for the latest and greatest technological advancements. This year, Sivers will cement its position as the top provider of high-performance mmWave solutions by demonstrating its unmatched breadth of offerings and ability to enable high-speed broadband anywhere in the world.



Centerstage at the Sivers booth will be the company's range of mmWave products – the widest on the market – underpinned by cutting-edge silicon mmWave beamforming technology. Solutions on display will include:

Ka Band SATCOM Bespoke and Broad-market RFSOI Chipsets

RFSOI 28 & 39GHz Beamforming ICs: WLCSP & Antenna in Package

5G and 60GHz Highly-Integrated RFICs

5G mmWave and 60GHz Antenna Modules

In addition to these, Sivers will exhibit how commercial partners are implementing its suite of state-of-the-art components with exceptional results. Examples will include Blu Wireless's LightningBlu track-to-train multi-gigabit rail-qualified 5G mmWave solution and Cambium Newtork's cnWave™ 5G Fixed Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), both of which leverage Sivers technology to deliver exceptional 5G connectivity at low cost.



To further illustrate the customer key benefits unlocked by Sivers' mmWave solutions, demonstrations will be held:

A live demonstration will show a fully-functioning and deployment-ready base station reference design based on NXP's Layerscape® Access LA12xx baseband processor, Sivers Semiconductors' 5G mmWave transceiver module: TRB02801, and PureSoftware's physical layer stack.

A pre-recorded demonstration will be shown of the world's first 5G millimeter-wave FR2 stand-alone CPE solution jointly developed by Intel, WiSig, and Sivers. The solution can also be utilized as an integrated backhaul terminal in Sub-6 GHz 5G radio access networks. This unique solution is based on the Intel Agilex FPGA portfolio, Sivers RF and antenna technology, and full-stack software developed by WiSig.

A visually stunning model satellite in the booth accompanied by SATCOM messages underscores Sivers' commitment to innovation in the satellite communications space.

"With the broadest mmWave portfolio at MWC2024, we are proud to be able to show and discuss with customers and partners our capabilities as a global leader in these fast-growing semiconductor markets for mmWave solutions, expanding our footprint in key, full spectrum mmWave use cases," said Anders Storm, Group CEO of Sivers Semiconductors.

Meet with the Sivers team at MWC 2024 from February 26th to March 1st at booth 5E2, Hall 5, La Fira to see the company's solutions in action. Alternatively, contact [email protected] to schedule a personal meeting.



For more information please contact:

Anders Storm, Group CEO of Sivers Semiconductors

Tel: +46 70 262 6390

E-mail: [email protected]

Sivers Semiconductors AB (SIVE.ST) is a leader in SATCOM, 5G, 6G, Photonics, and Silicon Photonics that drives innovation in global communications and sensor technology. Our business units, Photonics and Wireless, supply cutting-edge, integrated chips and modules critical for high-performance gigabit wireless and optical networks. Catering to a broad spectrum of industries from telecommunication to aerospace, we fulfill the increasing demand for computational speed and AI application performance, replacing electric with optical connections for a more sustainable world. Our wireless solutions are forging paths in advanced SATCOM/5G/6G systems, while our photonics expertise is revolutionizing custom semiconductor photonic devices for optical networks and optical sensing, making us a trusted partner to Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging unicorns. With innovation at our core, Sivers Semiconductors is committed to delivering bespoke, high-performance solutions for a better-connected and safer world. Discover our passion for perfection at www.sivers-semiconductors.com.

