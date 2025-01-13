Sivers Semiconductors Signs CHIPS Act Contracts with the Northeast Microelectronics Coalition Hub

The first half of $11.6M Microelectronics Commons funding for 5G/6G and Electronic Warfare chip technology to be received by January 2025

KISTA, Sweden, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sivers Semiconductors announced that it has successfully signed contracts for both the Electronic Warfare and 5G/6G chip development awards with the Northeast Microelectronics Coalition (NEMC) Hub through the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act. Funding is provided under the Microelectronics Commons program, executed through the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division and the National Security Technology Accelerator (NSTXL).

These prestigious awards further validate Sivers' wireless innovation as a critical enabler for mmWave technology adoption across markets. In these projects, Sivers will work with industry giants like BAE Systems, Raytheon, and Ericsson and lead the charge in commercializing RF and beamforming technology for defense and dual-use applications.

Advance payment of roughly half of the first-year value of both programs is expected to occur by January 2025. If renewed over three years, under the discretion of future awards under the Microelectronics Commons program, the overall funding of both programs is expected to amount to approximately $30M.

"We are honored and grateful for these first two US CHIPS and Science Act funding awards and appreciate the support from the NEMC hub in helping find the right balance on associated contract structure and milestones," said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. "As we move forward with these critical portfolio projects, we remain committed to optimizing cash flow across all our development contracts, ensuring efficient working capital management while scaling our engagements."

"We're proud to collaborate with our partners on advancing RF technology for 5G/6G FR3 and Electronic Warfare," said Harish Krishnaswamy, Managing Director of the Wireless Division at Sivers Semiconductors. "FR3 represents the next leap in cellular innovation, merging the superior range of sub-6GHz with the high-speed capabilities of millimeter-waves. Additionally, we're excited to broaden our portfolio with cutting-edge solutions for defense and electronic warfare, establishing a strong third pillar for our Wireless Division alongside SATCOM and 5G."

"Sivers Semiconductors is a key partner as we work to expand microelectronics lab-to-fab capabilities across the Northeast," said Mark Halfman, Director, NEMC Hub. "We are excited to collaborate on the development of critical technologies with opportunities for sustainable, positive impacts on our national security."

