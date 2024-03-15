Sivers Semiconductors Teams With Strategic Customer

As part of a USD $1.3M deal, semiconductor leader will help develop photonic laser arrays enabling next-generation AI capabilities

KISTA, Sweden, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a leading supplier of integrated chips and modules for the most advanced communications and sensor solutions, today announced that its subsidiary Sivers Photonics has signed a product development agreement with an undisclosed company.

Beginning with an initial contract valued at USD $1.3 million for delivering prototypes in 2024, the agreement is expected to grow rapidly during 2025, before moving to volume manufacturing. Upon entering full production, the annual chip volume is anticipated by the customer to exceed several million units per annum beyond 2026.

Sivers, a recognized leader in advanced customised lasers for high-speed optical solutions, is ideally placed to capitalize on the rising demand for next-gen laser chips that enable solutions to voracious AI computing demands. The company's optical communication technology already powers applications requiring high bandwidth and low latency data transmission. The new collaboration will further expand Sivers' footprint into the rapidly evolving AI hardware sector.

"As optical solutions become essential for advanced AI workloads, our technology will help power the light-speed data transmission this new computing paradigm demands. This is a fantastic opportunity short term and is a mega opportunity for exceptional continued growth from 2026," said Anders Storm, Group CEO of Sivers Semiconductors.

This disclosure contains information that Sivers Semiconductors is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out, on March 15, 2024, 08:00 CET.

Sivers Semiconductors AB (SIVE.ST) is a leader in SATCOM, 5G, 6G, Photonics, and Silicon Photonics that drives innovation in global communications and sensor technology. Our business units, Photonics and Wireless, supply cutting-edge, integrated chips and modules critical for high-performance gigabit wireless and optical networks. Catering to a broad spectrum of industries from telecommunication to aerospace, we fulfill the increasing demand for computational speed and AI application performance, replacing electric with optical connections for a more sustainable world. Our wireless solutions are forging paths in advanced SATCOM/5G/6G systems, while our photonics expertise is revolutionizing custom semiconductor photonic devices for optical networks and optical sensing, making us a trusted partner to Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging unicorns. With innovation at our core, Sivers Semiconductors is committed to delivering bespoke, high-performance solutions for a better-connected and safer world. Discover our passion for perfection at www.sivers-semiconductors.com.

