Sivers Semiconductors Wins Intelsat SATCOM Digitizer Development Program Award

The program will support the development of a next-generation high-performance digitizer for Intelsat's SATCOM terminals based on the NXP Layerscape platform.

KISTA, Sweden, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sivers Semiconductors announced that it has signed a contract to develop high-performance, low-cost digitizers based on the NXP Layerscape platform for SATCOM by Intelsat, operator of one of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks. Sivers and NXP have been long-standing partners in the application of the Layerscape platform to 5G O-RAN applications. This program will leverage that expertise and partnership to apply the platform towards the implementation of high-performance single-channel and dual-channel SATCOM digitizers targeting compliance with the DIFI standard. The digitizers are critical components that will be incorporated into Intelsat terminals for a variety of applications, including mobility and government.

"Our differentiated wireless technologies and design capabilities continue to find strong product-application fit in the SATCOM market segment. This most recent design win with Intelsat is a testament to our products and solutions moving beyond early adopters and attracting mainstream blue-chip customer engagements as we continue to build pipeline momentum," said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors.

"With this design win, Sivers is moving up the value chain in SATCOM, adding digital and system expertise and offerings," added Harish Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Wireless Division at Sivers Semiconductors. "We are also very excited to work with a world-leading, blue-chip SATCOM partner like Intelsat, as well as NXP, our long-standing partner. We expect mass production to commence in 2026. This development project extends the total value of our competitive design wins over the past several months to $19.7M."

"The digitizer is a key component of our digital ground architecture for all mobility verticals; they support Intelsat's end-to-end digital transformation and extend the virtualized modem platform and gateways to our SmartEdge user terminals, providing our customers with full flexibility to manage terminal configuration and applications. Adherence to the Digital IFL (DIFI) consortium standards ensures interoperability and long-term cost effectiveness," said Salim Yaghmour, Director of R&D at Intelsat. "Sivers leading technologies provide Intelsat customers with a cost-effective and attractive solution."

About Intelsat

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world's most trusted satellite telecom network. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is building the future of global communications with the world's first hybrid, multi-orbit, software-defined 5G network designed for simple, seamless, and secure coverage precisely when and where our customers most need it. Follow the leader in global connectivity and "Imagine Here," with us, at Intelsat.com.

About DIFI Consortium

The mission of the Digital Intermediate Frequency Interoperability (DIFI) Consortium is to enable the digital transformation of space, satellite, and related industries by providing a simple, open, interoperable Digital IF/RF standard that replaces the natural interoperability of analog IF signals and helps prevent vendor lock-in.

www.dificonsortium.org

About Sivers Semiconductors

We are Critical Enablers of a Greener Data Economy with Energy Efﬁcient Photonics & Wireless Solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Data Centers, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint.

Visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)

