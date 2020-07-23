Six Ally Law Member Firms Ranked in Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network that includes nearly 3,000 lawyers worldwide, congratulates its member firms and lawyers ranked in the Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2020.

Said Björn Welinder, president of Ally Law and a partner in Lund, Sweden-based law firm Lindmark Welinder, "I commend all of our members on this honor. The credentials and reputation of our member firms is the cornerstone of our mission to provide cost-effective, coordinated legal services world-wide."

Ally Law member firms and individuals ranked in Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2020 include:

About the Chambers High Net Worth Guide

The guide ranks the top lawyers and law firms for international private wealth from more than 50 countries around the world and is used by family offices and professional advisers to wealthy individuals, providing objective guidance on an international scale. The recommendations within the guide are based on in-depth analysis following extensive research by Chambers' experienced team.

About Ally Law

Ally Law, a Chambers and Partners Band 1 Global Law Firm Network, provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, with a sharp focus on value. Our 70+ firms include nearly 3,000 lawyers in 100+ business centers worldwide.

