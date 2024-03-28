SIX BRAND-NEW RIADS TO OPEN AT KASBAH TAMADOT IN JULY WITH THE HOTEL SET TO RE-OPEN FULLY IN OCTOBER

New renderings released for the three-bedroom Riads at Sir Richard Branson's Moroccan retreat, which will re-open in full following post-earthquake restorations

MIAMI, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels Collection, the parent company encompassing luxury hospitality brands Virgin Hotels and Virgin Limited Edition, is pleased to announce the opening of six brand new Riads at Sir Richard Branson's magical Moroccan retreat, Kasbah Tamadot, from 1 July 2024. Furthermore, the hotel, synonymous for its incredible Berber hospitality, will re-open in its entirety on 15th October 2024, following a period of partial closure and restorations in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that occurred in the region last year. Riad and hotel bookings are now open for the award-winning Kasbah Tamadot, meaning 'soft breeze' in Berber, nestled in the Atlas Mountains, with stunning views over the majestic Mount Toubkal.

Newly designed image renderings offer a sneak peak of the six new expansive three-bedroom Riads – featuring one further bedroom than originally planned – that can sleep up to 10 guests. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom, lounge area and terrace, with the latest unique addition - a showstopping Rooftop Tented Suite - comprising of two seamlessly connected tents and also featuring a hot tub on the spacious roof terrace, in a spectacular and modern take on a traditional Riad rooftop. Each Riad will also provide guests with their own private pool area, with all the luxuries and renowned-Berber hospitality of the main hotel equally available on their doorstep. Individually decorated in traditional Moroccan style, the interiors will feature soft-furnishings hand-made by artisans from the local Berber community supported by Kasbah Tamadot's charitable arm, The Eve Branson Foundation. The Riad rooms and suites are available to book both individually and collectively, by booking an entire Riad for exclusive use and will make a welcome addition for families or groups looking for privacy, with all the benefits of staying at one of Morocco's most authentic hotels – with a 100% Moroccan team.

A brand-new restaurant and lounge, Asayss, will also open in July under the direction of Kasbah Tamadot's long-standing and award-winning Executive Chef, Yassine Khalal, serving Moroccan and international cuisine to both hotel guests and visitors from the wider local area. The name Asayss is a nod to a traditional Moroccan space where poets would gather to share their verses and enjoy grand feasts. The menu will celebrate the freshest ingredients and local produce, the majority of which is sourced from the hotel's own extensive kitchen garden, with a tasting menu also available in the evening.

The restoration of the main Kasbah is well underway following September's devastating earthquake that sadly impacted the hotel and much of the surrounding communities. The aftermath saw the incredible resilience of the hotel's team and Berber communities – who are part of the fabric of the hotel - come together to support relief efforts; as well the hotel's charity arm – the Eve Branson Foundation, raising a staggering £1 million in its Earthquake Emergency Relief Fund.

The stunning new Riads will add a further room type to Kasbah Tamadot's impressive accommodation, renowned for its iconic and luxury Berber Tents. Each tent has its own private terrace with space for outdoor dining, with some featuring private hot tubs. The main infinity pool area remains as one of the hotel's most striking features surrounded by 360-degree views of the High Atlas Mountains and guests are able to make the most of the local spa treatments including a traditional Hamman, as well as authentic Moroccan cooking lessons and guided hiking and cycling in the surrounding Atlas Mountains.

Guests can now book to experience the new Riads at Kasbah Tamadot from 1 July 2024, with rates starting at MAD 45,100 for a three-bedroom Riad on a B&B basis. Rates for the hotel, from 15th October onwards, start at MAD 7,200 based on two people sharing on a B&B basis. For more information visit www.virginlimitededition.com/kasbahtamadot or call 877 577 8777.

First-look Riad renderings can be downloaded here: https://we.tl/t-uNBu9zLfJE

High-res images of the hotel can be downloaded at www.virginlimitededition.com/en/trade-press-hub

Formed in January 2023, Virgin Hotels Collection is the parent brand of Virgin Hotels and Virgin Limited Edition, two award-winning and world-class luxury hospitality brands that form part of Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group. Dedicated to providing guests with irresistible and unrivalled hospitality experiences across the world, while making a meaningful and positive contribution to the communities and destinations the brands operate in, Virgin Hotels Collection is already changing the luxury hotel business for good. Combining smart design, local arts and culture and creative food and beverage, Virgin Hotels delivers a vibrant and inclusive lifestyle experience showcasing the best of each destination. Virgin Limited Edition's ultra-luxury brand delivers a portfolio of once-in-a-lifetime unique retreats, private islands and hotels, that takes its guests to some of the world's most breathtaking sanctuaries for unforgettable experiences - including one of the most exclusive private islands in the world. The hotel brands are joined by Virgin Residences, which will create world-class residential communities for those who want the Virgin experience in their everyday lives. Under Virgin Hotels Collection, each distinctive brand comes together to redefine luxury hospitality with a truly differentiated customer experience, sense of style, fun, personalized service and of course the Virgin magic at the forefront. For more information on Virgin Hotels Collection and its properties, please visit virginhotelscollection.com.

