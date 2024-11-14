Six Credit Unions Partner with myCUmortgage for Comprehensive Home Loan Services

New partnerships represent over 139,000 credit union members and $2.52 billion in assets

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing efforts to help more credit union members with homeownership, myCUmortgage is excited to announce six new partnerships. myCUmortgage is a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) and wholly owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union.

myCUmortgage's new partnerships in Q3 of 2024 include:

AdelFi Credit Union – Brea, Calif.





Campus Federal Credit Union – Baton Rouge, La.





Glass City Federal Credit Union – Maumee, Ohio





Northwest Christian Credit Union – Nampa, Idaho





– Nampa, ValleyStar Credit Union – Martinsville, Va.





Victoria Federal Credit Union – Victoria, Texas

When combined, these new partnerships represent 139,349 credit union members and $2.52 billion in assets.

"While the mortgage and real estate industries continue to experience challenging conditions, that doesn't change the fact that credit union members still need homes," said Paul Sutor, President of myCUmortgage. "These six credit unions recognize this and have partnered with myCUmortgage to help deliver the dream of homeownership to their members – we are thrilled to be their partners in this endeavor."

Through partnerships with credit unions across the country, myCUmortgage leverages its 23 years of mortgage industry experience to deliver upon its mission of empowering credit unions to become GREAT mortgage lenders. In doing so, myCUmortgage continues to expand its service levels and comprehensive solutions, including those used by the six new partners: conventional and government lending, loan origination services and member loan servicing.

About myCUmortgage

myCUmortgage, a wholly owned Credit Union Service Organization of Wright-Patt Credit Union in Beavercreek, Ohio, is obsessed with helping credit union partners to be great mortgage lenders. Through exceptional leadership, comprehensive solutions, expert guidance and partner- and member-focused service, myCUmortgage delivers peace of mind to credit union partners and their members across the United States. To learn more about our mortgage-obsession, visit www.myCUmortgage.com.

