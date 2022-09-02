Six Female Founders Selected to Pitch at Women's Venture Summit, Sept. 16-17, 2022

From a healthtech startup to virtual custom-fit nails, companies from across the United States

will compete for seed money and in-kind services at the San Diego event

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Six women founders who have created innovative products ranging from a "boob inclusive" bra to therapeutic cushions designed to reduce the risk of pressure injuries, will soon be competing for cash and connections during the Women's Fast Pitch finals. The competition will take place on Day 2 of Women's Venture Summit , a conference held Sept. 16-17, 2022, aimed at helping female founders gain access to capital. The two-day event is happening at the Town and Country Resort located at 500 Hotel Circle North in San Diego. Tickets are available .

Six women founders -- Dana Donofree, Aurelia Edwards, Jessica Bussert, Vlasta Schutzenhofer, Mia Umanos and Vicky Pasche - are advancing to compete at the Women's Fast Pitch finals on Day 2 of Women's Venture Summit, a conference held Sept. 16-17, 2022 in San Diego, Calif.

Sponsored by Cooley LLP and The Impact Seat Foundation , the Women's Fast Pitch competition made its way across five U.S. regions this summer, and will conclude in San Diego where one founder will win $10,000 in seed money, approximately $30,000 worth of in-kind business services, and exposure to a new investor network.

"We purposefully selected the Women's Fast Pitch regions to address overlooked markets like the Midwest which received the lowest amount of VC funding in 2020 ," said Raven O'Neal, CEO of Stella, the event organizer and a San Diego-based nonprofit organization that has helped more than 500 women launch and scale their businesses through courses, advisement and access-to-capital events. "Our mission is to help women get more access to funding opportunities and the Women's Fast Pitch competition and Women's Venture Summit are our biggest efforts to do so and have helped us connect women with more than $70 million in funding to date."

The 2022 Women's Fast Pitch finalists are:

Northeast: Dana Donofree of AnaOno, Philadelphia, PA

Created by cancer survivor Dana Donofree , AnaOna is a collection of "boob inclusive" lingerie and intimates for all different breast sizes and surgery outcomes.

Southeast: Aurelia Edwards of Nailstry, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Nailstry is an app that provides users with a virtual measurement tool for sizing nails. The app showcases nail designers from across the globe, providing users with many non-toxic and reusable press-on nail options.

Midwest: Jessica Bussert of Wave Therapeutics, Nashville, IN

Wave Therapeutics is a healthtech startup that creates products to help prevent pressure injuries. Its initial products include an active therapeutic wheelchair cushion.

Northwest: Vlasta Schutzenhofer of Roura, Seattle, WA

Roura is a femtech startup that makes the Relief Brief , underwear with patent-pending heat and massage technology designed to soothe and comfort people's cramps.

Southwest: Mia Umanos of Clickvoyant San Diego, CA

Clickvoyant is an AI-powered analytics software that automates presentations from raw marketing data.

Wildcard: Vicky Pasche of Dapper Boi, San Diego, CA

Dapper Boi is a gender-neutral clothing line that offers a unique fit and a wide range of sizes to make people feel comfortable in their skin.

By bringing together women founders and investors and giving them access to a pitch competition, inspiring workshops and powerful panelists, Stella is moving toward its goal of wealth creation and equal opportunity for women. This year's Women's Venture Summit keynote speakers who will provide insight on how to keep the momentum going are Nelli Garton, CEO and co-founder of Tablecloth.io, Jasmine LeFlore, co-founder of Greater Than Tech, and Lolita Taub, GP of Ganas Ventures.

Sponsors of Women's Venture Summit include UBS Paradigm Group San Diego , Cooley , The Impact Seat Foundation , DLA Piper , Ad Astra Ventures , Tagit , Knobbe Martens and The UC San Diego Rady School of Management .

To view the full speaker lineup for the two-day event, please visit https://www.womensventuresummit.org/ .

About Stella:

Founded in 2012, Stella is a nonprofit organization that has helped more than 500 women launch and scale businesses through courses, advisory services, and access-to-capital events. For more information, please visit stella.co .

