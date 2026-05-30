SIX FLAGS FIESTA TEXAS UNLEASHES WEREWOLF GORGE, THE WORLD'S LONGEST FAMILY LAUNCH ROLLER COASTER

Set to become the world's longest family launch coaster and the longest roller coaster in park history, Werewolf Gorge stretches an impressive 4,120 feet and delivers an exhilarating two-minute, 36-second adventure, featuring four launches, speeds up to 45 mph and the highest number of floater airtime elements ever incorporated into a family roller coaster. Manufactured by Vekoma, the coaster brings together a unique blend of launches and airtime to create a standout experience in the family thrill category.

Blending high-energy thrills with broad rider appeal, the new attraction underscores Six Flags Fiesta Texas' continued investment in innovative experiences families can enjoy together.

"This is a defining addition to Six Flags Fiesta Texas," said Robert Bustle, park manager at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. "Werewolf Gorge brings together storytelling, innovation and a bold combination of ride elements that truly sets it apart. It delivers an experience that is approachable for families, yet unmatched anywhere in the world."

A STORY-DRIVEN THRILL EXPERIENCE

Werewolf Gorge places guests at the center of a mysterious Texas quarry steeped in legend and inspired by the park's real quarry setting. What begins as a guided tour aboard a rugged mining train quickly transforms into a high-speed escape through twisting terrain as riders encounter a centuries-old werewolf curse.

Throughout the experience, riders will navigate:

Four launches that propel the train through quarry walls and dense pine groves

that propel the train through quarry walls and dense pine groves A 40-foot drop and 85-foot elevation change integrated into the terrain-driven layout

and integrated into the terrain-driven layout 32 floater airtime moments , delivering a dynamic and weightless ride experience

, delivering a dynamic and weightless ride experience Near-miss moments with towering werewolf figures and immersive scenic elements

A climactic finale through a crumbling quarry structure filled with shadowy movement and glowing eyes

The attraction features a fully realized environment that extends beyond the ride itself, immersing guests from arrival to exit. As part of Jasper Bunyan's roadside attraction, guests will experience themed queue spaces including the Museum of Cryptids and Werewolf Museum, adding depth, humor and world-building to the overall experience.

EXPANDING FAMILY THRILLS IN SAN ANTONIO

With its focus on accessible thrills and high-capacity excitement, Werewolf Gorge continues the park's strategic investment in family attractions while adding a new signature coaster to its award-winning lineup.

The ride also introduces a new story world centered around Jasper Bunyan, an eccentric entrepreneur who transformed a forgotten quarry into a roadside attraction filled with cryptid lore, interactive exhibits and unexpected danger lurking beneath the surface.

A LEGEND REVEALED

Six Flags Fiesta Texas has teased the arrival of Werewolf Gorge since 2025 with cryptic full moon activations throughout the park. The attraction was officially revealed during a special evening presentation on May 30, intentionally timed under a rare blue full moon to align with the attraction's supernatural theme.

Guests experienced a high-energy production inspired by the ride's storyline, culminating in a dramatic unveiling that brought the legend to life. As guests exited the presentation, the experience continued overhead with a choreographed drone display forming the shape of the new attraction's logo, delivering a memorable finale to the announcement event.

COMING SOON

Werewolf Gorge will debut at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in 2027 as part of the park's 35th anniversary season. The best way to experience Werewolf Gorge — along with everything Six Flags Fiesta Texas has to offer — is with a Gold Season Pass or Membership, providing access to multiple parks across the region, including Schlitterbahn New Braunfels, home to the new Wasserbahn Racers, and Six Flags Over Texas, where the record-breaking Tormenta Rampaging Run will debut. A limited-time Memorial Day Sale has been extended through June 7. For more information, visit sixflags.com/fiestatexas.

ABOUT SIX FLAGS FIESTA TEXAS

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is home to a wide variety of rides, shows and attractions. Opened in 1992, the park was built on the site of an old limestone quarry, which provides a spectacular backdrop for such exciting roller coasters as Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger, The Iron Rattler, Batman: The Ride and Superman Krypton Coaster. In addition, Fiesta Texas boasts an impressive lineup of seasonal events and live entertainment, including Mardi Gras Festival, Fright Fest, and Holiday in the Park.

ABOUT SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America's largest regional amusement-resort operator, with 20 amusement parks, 14 water parks and nine resort properties across 13 states in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The Company also manages an amusement park in Saudi Arabia. Focused on its purpose of making people happy, Six Flags provides fun, immersive and memorable experiences to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts and a portfolio of beloved intellectual property such as Looney Tunes®, DC Comics® and PEANUTS®.

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SOURCE Six Flags Entertainment Corporation