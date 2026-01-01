Six Flags Qiddiya City, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation's First Destination Outside North America, is Now Officially Open

Qiddiya City is the world's first global destination built entirely upon the "Power of Play." Located at the heart of the Tuwaiq Mountains, just 40 minutes from Riyadh, this vibrant city, once complete, will bring world-class entertainment, sports and cultural experiences together in a way never seen before.

Six Flags Qiddiya City, Qiddiya City's inaugural entertainment development, brings next-level thrills and unforgettable experiences to families, friends and adventure-seekers from across the Kingdom and beyond. It features 28 rides and attractions including record-breaking experiences, such as:

Falcons Flight - the world's tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster

Iron Rattler - the world's tallest tilt coaster

Spitfire - the world's tallest inverting coaster

"Six Flags is proud to announce the opening of Six Flags Qiddiya City in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia, a landmark project that will redefine entertainment in the region. This world-class destination combines cutting-edge, record-breaking attractions, immersive experiences for all ages, and the signature thrills that have made Six Flags a global leader. We look forward to welcoming guests from across the Kingdom and beyond to experience the future of fun at Qiddiya City," said John Reilly, president and CEO of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

With 18 rides specially designed for families and younger entertainment-seekers, the park ensures entertainment for all generations. Guests can also look forward to a variety of international dining options, along with retail outlets offering exclusive Six Flags merchandise and souvenirs.

Adult ticket prices start from $85 USD, children's ticket prices start from $70 USD, and kids under the age of 4 enjoy free admission. Pricing is inclusive of all rides, while guests can also enhance their visit with the Unlimited GoFast Pass offering priority access for select rides.

Full ticketing, directions and other theme park details can be found at www.SixFlagsQiddiyaCity.com. The theme park is designed to be accessible to all guests, including individuals with special needs and their companions, ensuring an enjoyable and inclusive experience for everyone. Discounted tickets for these guests are available for purchase exclusively at the park with prices starting from $20 USD.

About Six Flags Qiddiya City

The first Six Flags theme park (designed and built) outside North America promises an unforgettable blend of thrills, culture and sustainability in Qiddiya City, Saudi Arabia. With 28 exclusive rides and attractions across six immersive lands, anchored by the vibrant Citadel, visitors will embark on a dynamic journey through the rich heritage of Saudi Arabia in a sustainable setting.

About Qiddiya City

Qiddiya City is Qiddiya Investment Company's inaugural giga-initiative – a new global destination built from scratch on the foundations of play. Located at the heart of the Tuwaiq Mountains just 40 minutes from Riyadh, the vibrant master-planned city brings entertainment, sports, and culture together in a way never seen before. With Qiddiya's Power of Play philosophy at its heart, the city is designed to host some of the world's biggest sports competitions, festivals, concerts, and cultural events.

At scale, Qiddiya City will offer residents and visitors a high quality of life with hundreds of attractions and experiences, coupled with residential, retail, office, hospitality, healthcare and educational offerings set in a thoughtfully planned, smart and sustainable urban fabric.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America's largest regional amusement-resort operator with 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 16 states in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. Focused on its purpose of making people happy, Six Flags provides fun, immersive and memorable experiences to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts and a portfolio of beloved intellectual property including Looney Tunes®, DC Comics® and PEANUTS®.

