Six From Scarinci Hollenbeck Mentioned in CIANJ Awards

The Commerce Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ), an organization committed to "improving and advancing the cause of free enterprise" in NJ, recently recognized six Scarinci Hollenbeck employees as part of their Enterprising Women in Commerce Awards.

"I am very proud of my executive director and our distinguished attorneys," shared Founding and Managing Partner Donald Scarinci. "It is a great honor for them and for the firm," he continued.

The CIANJ's Enterprising Woman in Commerce Platinum award sought to recognize "a woman who has made it to the C-Suite and has done extraordinary things throughout her career." Partner & Chair of the firm's Special Education law group Nathanya G. Simon and firm Executive Director Katerin Traugh were acknowledged. Ms. Simon is known as a pioneer in special education law and was acknowledged for her numerous contributions to the development of special education law in New Jersey over the years. Ms. Traugh was acknowledged for her role in adapting Scarinci Hollenbeck to the changing landscape created by the COVID-19 pandemic and enabling the firm to thrive in the uncertain economy.

The CIANJ's One to Watch award sought to recognize "a woman who is in the beginning or mid-point of her career who is lighting the world on fire." Ashley Brinn, Sarah A. Gober, Corey L. LaBrutto and Sarah E. Tornetta were all acknowledged. These attorneys have all stood out in their respective practice groups over the last year, making strides in the development of their legal practice. The firm is proud of their well-deserved recognition.

All firm honorees will be acknowledged at the CIANJ Enterprising Women in Commerce Awards breakfast on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the Glen Ridge Country Club. You can learn more about the awards and attend the event at: https://www.commercemagnj.com/enterprising-women-in-commerce.html

