Six Holland America Line Ships Offer Award-Winning Alaska and Glacier Bay Cruises in 2021

Guests can embark on Holland America Line's award-winning cruises to Alaska aboard Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Oosterdam and Volendam. Itineraries sail roundtrip from Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, or one-way between Whitter (Anchorage), Alaska, and Vancouver.

"We're seeing strong interest for next summer's Alaska season as people anticipate being able to get out again, travel and spend time with family and friends," said Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line's president. "Alaska has a natural beauty and an aura that are unmatched, and it's right in our backyard. If you want to have an immersive experience, see Glacier Bay and go up to the Yukon, no one does it better than Holland America Line. We're ready to return with plenty of options for everybody from couples to multi-generational families."

Voted Number-One Cruise Line in Alaska

Holland America Line was named the top pick for Alaska cruises in the 2020 Porthole Cruise Magazine Editor-in-Chief Awards, 2019 Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards, 2019 TravelAge West Wave Awards Editor's Pick and 2019 AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards; as well as Best Itineraries in the 2019 Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards, confirming its position as the number-one cruise line in Alaska by some of the world's most discerning travelers and cruise experts. Additionally, Koningsdam was voted the top mid-sized cruise ship in the 2020 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

More Glacier Bay and More Ways to See Alaska's Iconic Glaciers

Alaska's awe-inspiring glaciers and Glacier Bay National Park are best viewed from sea and Holland America Line offers the most itineraries to Glacier Bay National Park than any other cruise line. Every Alaska cruise includes a visit to one more of Alaska's iconic glacier destinations: Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier and the Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm.

New and Notable for 2021

The Pinnacle Class Koningsdam returns to Alaska with seven-day "Inside Passage" itineraries roundtrip from Vancouver and Land+Sea Journeys. Holland America Line is the only cruise line with seven-day roundtrip itineraries from Vancouver that include Glacier Bay National Park

returns to with seven-day "Inside Passage" itineraries roundtrip from and Land+Sea Journeys. Holland is the only cruise line with seven-day roundtrip itineraries from that include Glacier Bay National Park New for 2021, seven-day "Glacier Discovery Northbound" and "Glacier Discovery Southbound" itineraries cruise between Whittier, Alaska , and Vancouver aboard Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam . Cruises include two glacier experiences to Glacier Bay and Hubbard Glacier or College Fjords and ports of call to Ketchikan , Juneau and Skagway, Alaska

, and aboard and . Cruises include two glacier experiences to Glacier Bay and Hubbard Glacier or College Fjords and ports of call to , and Seven-day "Alaska Inside Passage" itineraries cruise roundtrip from Vancouver , aboard Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam and Volendam . Ports include Ketchikan , Juneau and Skagway

, aboard and . Ports include , and Seven-day "Alaskan Explorer" itineraries cruise roundtrip from Seattle aboard Eurodam and Oosterdam , and include calls at Victoria, British Columbia ; and Ketchikan , Juneau and Sitka

aboard and , and include calls at ; and , and Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam , Noordam and Volendam will offer Land+Sea Journeys ranging from nine to 18 days

, and will offer Land+Sea Journeys ranging from nine to 18 days Eight world-renowned chefs guide and influence every aspect of the onboard dining experience, including Pacific Northwest-inspired cuisine by Seattle's Ethan Stowell

All ships cruising in Alaska feature expanded onboard programming. Guests can engage with an Alaska naturalist, and cruises with Glacier Bay bring on a National Park Ranger and Huna native speaker. Special presentations explore distinctly local topics such as Alaska's bush pilots and the famous Iditarod race

Insider Expertise Delivers Exclusive Land+Sea Experiences

For explorers who want to travel further into the Great Land, 15 different Land+Sea Journeys combine a three-, four- or seven-day Alaska cruise with an inland exploration to spend more time – up to three nights – at Denali National Park and Preserve, the crown jewel of Alaska's interior. Holland America Line is the only cruise line that extends land tour options all the way to Dawson City, the heart of the Klondike Gold Rush, and the unspoiled reaches of the Yukon Territory. Every journey includes a train ride into Alaska's interior on Holland America Line's iconic glass-domed McKinley Explorer.

Holland America Line's 3,500 staff in Alaska each year are among the most experienced and highly trained, and many are local Alaskans. The line also owns its own motorcoaches, luxury railcar McKinley Explorer and hotels, including the 60-acre McKinley Chalet Resort bordering Denali National Park. Itineraries are thoughtfully designed with local expertise to allow the maximum touring time and knowledgeable Journey Hosts that help provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Media Contact:

Erik Elvejord

PHONE: 800-637-5029

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Holland America Line

Related Links

http://www.hollandamerica.com

