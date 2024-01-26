Six Knowles Fellows Achieve National Board Certification

Two Fellows Met Maintenance of Certification Requirements

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowles Teacher Initiative today announced that six of its Fellows achieved National Board Certification in the 2022–2023 cycle. National Board Certification is the highest certification K–12 educators can earn.

Leveraging National Board Standards and the Five Core Propositions , National Board Certification was designed by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards to develop, retain and recognize accomplished teachers and to generate ongoing improvement in schools in the U.S. K–12 educators can earn National Board Certification by successfully completing a performance-based, peer-reviewed series of assessment components. Specifically, candidates must demonstrate content knowledge on a computer-based assessment and submit classroom-based portfolios containing evidence of differentiation in instruction, their teaching practice and learning environment, and their ability to act as an effective and reflective practitioner.

The following Knowles Fellows achieved National Board Certification:

Additionally, two Knowles Fellows met maintenance of certification requirements:

Knowles President and CEO Jeff Rozelle stated, "It takes a lot of hard work, commitment and dedication to achieve National Board Certification. I want to personally congratulate all of the teachers who earned or maintained certification."

The five-year Knowles Teaching Fellows Program supports early-career, high school mathematics and science teachers in their efforts to develop teaching expertise and lead from the classroom. After completing the fifth year of the Fellowship, Teaching Fellows become Senior Fellows who have the opportunity to remain involved in the Knowles community throughout their careers and be supported in ongoing leadership efforts. The comprehensive suite of benefits available to Knowles Fellows includes funding for expenses related to National Board Certification.

More than 133,000 U.S. educators have achieved National Board Certification, including 58 Knowles Fellows.

About the Knowles Teacher Initiative

The Knowles Teacher Initiative, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formerly known as the Knowles Science Teaching Foundation (KSTF), was established by Janet H. and C. Harry Knowles in 1999 to increase the number of high-quality high school science and mathematics teachers in the United States. Through the Teaching Fellows Program, Senior Fellows Program and the Knowles Academy, the Knowles Teacher Initiative seeks to support a national network of mathematics and science teachers who are collaborative, innovative leaders improving education for all students in the United States. For more information, visit www.knowlesteachers.org .

