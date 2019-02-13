Six Locations of Wisconsin's RLJ Dental Affiliate with Heartland Dental

EFFINGHAM, Ill., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the nation's largest dental support organization (DSO), is pleased to welcome six Wisconsin-based locations of RLJ Dental as newly affiliated, supported dental offices. Additions include the flagship office in Menasha and offices in Appleton, Oshkosh, Green Bay, West Allis, and Neenah. Heartland Dental consists of more than 900 supported offices, representing more than 1,400 supported dentists in 37 states.

"We were drawn to Heartland Dental for many reasons, but our shared focus on excellence in patient care topped the list," said Jeffrey R. Lang, DDS, RLJ Dental's Founder. "Its doctor-led approach to support allows us to meet the needs of local communities at an even higher level."

"It is an honor to affiliate with these six practices of RLJ Dental," said Mark Greenstein, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Development at Heartland Dental. "Dr. Lang, his other partnering dentists, and their dental teams represent the best of the best. RLJ's strong reputation and acumen enhances our national network of supported dental clinicians and further expands our service to supported dentists in the great state of Wisconsin."

Greenstein said Heartland Dental takes a specialized approach to dental office affiliations—groups and single practices. As such, Heartland continues to attract and support affiliations with the nation's very best dentists.

RLJ Dental started in Menasha approximately 20 years ago. The practice grew to 12 separate dental offices, six of which affiliated with Heartland Dental. Dr. Lang said the long-term value that could be generated for doctors and team members was an assurance that led to RLJ Dental's decision to affiliate. He reminded that not all DSOs are created equal, adding that Heartland Dental's vast curriculum of continuing education; best-in-class supplies and labs; and strong payer relationships are key differentiators that sets Heartland Dental apart among DSOs and within dentistry.

"Outside of my family, RLJ Dental is, arguably, one of my life's most cherished undertakings," said Dr. Lang. "We wouldn't trust our future to just any partnership. We made a perfect match with Heartland Dental, and the sky is the limit now that we're supported by the most successful DSO in the country."

