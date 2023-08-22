Six physicians from Grand Rapids Ear, Nose & Throat are recognized as Top Doctors by Grand Rapids Magazine for 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Rapids Ear, Nose & Throat, a Parallel ENT & Allergy supported practice, proudly announces the recognition of six practice physicians as "Top Doctors" in the ear, nose and throat category by Grand Rapids Magazine for 2023. Top Doctors recognition is a peer-nominated distinction.

For more than 30 years, Grand Rapids Ear, Nose & Throat has provided a full range of ear, nose, and throat services to the Greater Grand Rapids area. Staffing eight experienced, board-certified ear, nose and throat physicians, the practice also offers allergy testing and treatment, audiological testing, hearing aid sales and services, and reconstructive and cosmetic facial plastic surgery.

Grand Rapids Ear, Nose & Throat Top Doctors for 2023

Gregory J. Artz, M.D. - Dr. Artz is one of the only ENT surgeons in Western Michigan who is fellowship-trained in ear and skull base surgery. He specializes in treating patients with all forms of hearing and balance disorders and has since 2008.

Dr. Artz completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan and received a BA in Military History. He received his Medical Degree in 2001 from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan. He completed his Otolaryngology residency at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA in 2006, and then completed a prestigious fellowship training program in 2008 at the Michigan Ear Institute in Farmington Hills, Michigan. After his seven years of training he worked as an Assistant Professor at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Dr. Artz operates and has privileges at all of the major hospitals in the Grand Rapids area, including Spectrum, DeVos Children's Hospital, Mercy St. Mary's Hospital, Mary Free Bed and University of Michigan at Metro Hospital.

Andrew M. Behler, D.O., M.P.H. – Dr. Behler is board-certified in Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery and Facial Plastic Surgery. Dr. Behler holds an bachelor's of science degree in neuroscience from the University of Michigan. Upon completion of graduate school at University of South Carolina, Dr. Behler returned to Ann Arbor as a research consultant for the University of Michigan Health System, as well as for the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Dr. Behler has enjoyed performing as Department Chair of Otolaryngology for the past eight years, as well as numerous administrative duties including medical director of surgery and specialty for the hospital and chair of physician governance. He is an associate professor, department of surgery at Michigan State University.

Dr. Behler provides care that is personal and focused on access to care. He is a strong believer in advocating for the patient with timely appointments and preventative medicine.

Claudell Cox, M.D. – Dr. Claudell Cox is a board-certified otolaryngologist who specializes in the treatment of diseases, disorders and cancers of the ear, nose, throat, head and neck. He also has specialized training in surgery of they thyroid and parathyroid glands as well as the latest treatment for sleep apnea including Inspire hypoglossal nerve simulation therapy.

He earned his medical degree from the University of Michigan, where he was also an Otolaryngology Resident. He was voted the #1 ENT for West Michigan kids in 2017 and is committed to providing the most up-to-date care.

Robert Meleca, M.D. - A native of Columbus, Ohio, Dr. Meleca received his medical degree from Ohio State University, School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery internship, Otolaryngology residency and post-doctoral fellowship at Wayne State University. He also holds a Bachelors of Zoology from Ohio State University. He is board-certified in Otolaryngology.

Dr. Meleca practices general otolaryngology for adults and pediatrics; which includes sinus surgery, otology, head and neck malignancies, thyroid disorders and malignancies, parathyroid surgery, oral, throat and surgery for sleep apnea. He is devoted to the most progressive treatment for patients of all ages.

Devin Mistry, D.O. - Dr. Mistry is a 2008 graduate of Calvin College, where he received his Bachelors in Biology with a Minor in Biochemistry. He went to medical school at Michigan State University and completed his residency training in Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery at Metro Health Hospital in Grand Rapids. During his residency, Dr. Mistry received the Patrick Murray Award from the AOCOOHNS (the national society of osteopathic ear, nose and throat doctors). This award is given to the top scoring individual among all ENT residents taking the annual national resident training exam.

Following the completion of his residency, Dr. Mistry completed an additional year of fellowship training in the subspecialty of Rhinology and Skull Base Surgery at The Ohio State University. During his fellowship, he developed an expertise in the management of allergies and disorders of the sinuses and skull base. During his time at OSU, Dr. Mistry had the exciting opportunity to train under the forefathers of endoscopic skull base surgery, from whom he learned minimally invasive techniques to manage the most challenging problems of the sinuses and skull base. He is thrilled to serve as the only fellowship-trained Rhinologist in the western half of Michigan.

Dr. Mistry's professional interest include management of recurrent and chronic sinusitis, polyps, allergies and nasal breathing. He also has a special interest in tumors of the brain, pituitary, skull base, orbit and sinuses, for which he partners with his neurosurgical colleagues to use minimally invasive endoscopic techniques to remove these lesions entirely through the nose.

Joseph Taylor, MD - Dr. Joseph C. Taylor grew up in Charlotte, Michigan. He attended the University of Michigan for both undergraduate and medical school. He continued on at the University of Michigan for his otolaryngology residency and for a pediatric otolaryngology fellowship. Dr. Taylor specializes in the medical and surgical treatment of ear, nose and throat disorders of children and adolescents. He also practices general otolaryngology on adults including otology, sinus surgery, oral and throat, head and neck malignancies, and sleep apnea.

About Grand Rapids Magazine's "Top Doctors" list

Professional Research Services (PRS) specializes in conducting peer review surveys of different professionals within markets nationwide. A large part of their research focuses on the medical field, specifically M.D. and D.O. physicians. PRS reaches out to both physicians and health systems within a specific area, encouraging them to vote for their peers who they believe deserve the honor of being a "Top Doctor". These physicians excel within their medical specialties and positively contribute to the medical profession as well as the community at large.

The research for Grand Rapids Magazine's Top Doctors was conducted from October to December 2022. Physicians throughout Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Allegan counties were contacted by email and/or postcard, and they were encouraged to log onto the PRS survey site and cast their votes. PRS also contacted hospitals and medical clinics, informing them about the research. The physicians with the highest number of votes within each of the specialties were the ones who were fact-checked further with the state of Michigan, as well as their individual practices. Each name that is published as part of Grand Rapids Magazine's Top Doctors list is an active and practicing physician in the area who is in good standing with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The final list of winners reflects extremely talented and esteemed physicians practicing in the Grand Rapids area.

Professionals may be screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through various applicable boards, agencies, and rating services. For further information, visit prscom.com or email PRS at [email protected].

