Six Reasons Why EHR Companies Partner with InteliChart for Patient Engagement

EHR companies partner with InteliChart for our patient engagement resources, competencies, innovation and integration. Tweet this

2) Ability to remain focused on their primary product(s)

InteliChart gives partners the opportunity to remain devoted to their core competencies rather than diverting attention elsewhere. We preserve their ability to innovate in a manner that resonates most with their existing user base and prospective new users, mitigating client churn and helping them maintain a competitive position.

3) Opportunity optimization

While InteliChart's Patient Portal may be an EHR vendor's primary objective, there is also additional opportunity to capitalize on by leveraging the extensive array of engagement solutions on our Healthy Outcomes platform. We provide our partners with customized licensing solutions catered to meet their end-user needs and deliver unmatched partner profitability. The terms we provide can often emulate an acquisition, without the upfront capital costs for such a transaction, but with the financial economies of scale and capped fees on the backside of an acquisition.

4) Patient engagement expertise and innovation

InteliChart is a leader in the patient engagement domain and our focus on innovation within this space makes us a powerful partner. In 2010, InteliChart's Patient Portal put us in the forefront of the patient engagement space. Since then, our Healthy Outcomes patient engagement platform has constantly evolved to meet the current needs of today's patients and healthcare consumers, as well as the provider organizations that care for them.

5) Product excellence

InteliChart has delivered superior products by limiting our focus to patient engagement and the provider workflows associated with patient management. We are committed to deliver continuously evolving engagement solutions with an equal commitment to technical excellence in architecture, design, and usability.

6) Commercial API to streamline integration

InteliChart's partners access all Healthy Outcomes solutions through a single API integration. We maintain integration with over 35 EHR products including vendors such as Nextech, CompuGroup, Cerner, Harris Computer Corporation, and Office Practicum.

The Holistic Answer for Patient Engagement Needs

Partnering with InteliChart gives EHR companies a holistic answer for their clients' engagement needs while allowing the company to remain focused on their core EHR solution. Learn more here about the resources, competencies, innovation and integration InteliChart brings to a partnership.

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers Healthy Outcomes, the market-leading, patient-engagement platform that helps providers attain superior patient outcomes. The Healthy Outcomes platform consists of Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey, Patient Schedule, Patient Activate, and Patient eVisit.

Located in Charlotte, NC, InteliChart was founded in 2010. Industry-leading EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems and physician practices have selected InteliChart as their patient engagement platform, collectively representing over 60 million patients. We integrate with 35-plus EHR products and a single integration accesses all the solutions on our Healthy Outcomes platform. For more information, visit www.intelichart.com.

Contact information:

Wendy Bartlett, Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

803-493-7885

SOURCE InteliChart, LLC

Related Links

intelichart.com

