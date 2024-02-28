Six Regan Zambri Long PLLC Partners Named to 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regan Zambri Long proudly announces that six personal injury attorneys have been named to the prestigious 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide.

The following attorneys have been named to the list:

  • President and Senior Partner Patrick M. Regan
  • Senior Partner, Vice President, and Founding Member Salvatore J. Zambri
  • Senior Partner Victor E. Long
  • Partner Jacqueline T. Colclough
  • Partner Paul J. Cornoni
  • Partner Christopher J. Regan

Since opening its doors over 25 years ago, Regan Zambri Long PLLC has earned respect from its clients and peers. With over $1 billion in record-setting verdicts and settlements, well-respected legal organizations and publications have routinely honored the firm. Our attorneys have been named Best Lawyers in America by Best Lawyers and Washington, DC Super Lawyers by Super Lawyers magazine.

"We are honored to have all our partners recognized by Lawdragon," said Regan Zambri Long Senior Partner Patrick M. Regan. "This distinction reflects our firm's dedication to excellence, justice, and service to our clients. We are proud of our team's achievements and commitment to making a difference in the lives of those we represent."

Now in its seventh year, the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide is a highly respected resource for those seeking the best plaintiff consumer lawyers nationwide. Lawyers are selected through a meticulous process that includes independent research and nominations, reflecting their professional achievements, ethical standards, and contributions to the legal community.

About Regan Zambri Long PLLC

Regan Zambri Long is a premier law firm based in Washington, DC, specializing in personal injury, medical malpractice, and wrongful death cases. With a proven track record of success and a dedicated team of experienced attorneys, the firm is committed to achieving justice for its clients and positively impacting their lives. For more information, visit https://rhllaw.com.

