Six Rural Communities set to Receive $5,000 as Lallemand's 'Hometown Roots' Photo Contest Winners Announced

Illinois winner Emily Beaufort selected Urban Growers Collective, Tiffany Lorton winner in Indiana chose McCutcheon HS Band Boosters, Iowa winner Daniel Barker chose Ames Community School District, Joe Bryce Minnesota winner selected Farm Rescue, Amanda Weyrauch winner in North Dakota chose the Grain Palace Foundation, and South Dakota winner James Slunecka selected the Faulkton Area Out of School Program.

"As a family-owned business, this contest allows us to continue our tradition of giving back to the communities that have supported us," says Anne Favre, Strategic Marketing Director – USA & Canada, Lallemand Plant Care. "We're proud of this initiative and are thrilled to have selected winners who truly captured the essence of what this photo contest was about."

Launched in 2022, the Hometown Roots Contest by Lallemand was designed to support rural communities by giving back to community-based organizations. This year, the contest evolved into a photo competition, inviting participants to capture and share the true spirit of agriculture in their communities. From candid shots of daily farm life to moments that capture the heart of rural living, the entries were a vivid display of creativity and pride.

The contest ran from November 2023 through July 2024. Participants were invited to take a photo that celebrated agriculture and their community and upload it along with a brief summary of how the photo represents what makes their community or farm special. They could submit one photo per week, and no purchase of any kind was necessary to enter or win.

Six prizes were awarded in the U.S.: six USD $5,000 checks payable to a local community organization or charity of the winner's choice, one prize each for Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Since its inception in 2021, the Hometown Roots Contest has enabled Lallemand to award 20 participants with a connection to agriculture in Canada and the U.S., donating $100,000 to their local communities.

For more information and full contest rules, visit www.lallemandhometownroots.com.

Quotations:

"There are many areas in Chicago that lack access to fresh food. Organizations like Urban Growers Collective help to address food insecurity, educate people about healthy food, provide job training and volunteer opportunities, and create amazing community spaces. I'm thrilled to have won! I think it's great Lallemand is contributing to local organizations, and that the winners get to pick charities they think are doing great work. Thank you Lallemand for allowing me to support an organization I care about in my community."

Emily Beaufort , Illinois contest winner

"Thank you Lallemand for having this photo contest and for giving me the opportunity to donate to a local non-profit organization that is very near and dear to our family, the McCutcheon Band Program at our local high school. I went there and my children go there now and are both in the marching band. This donation will go a long way to help the band get new equipment and uniforms for everyone."

Tiffany Lorton, Indiana contest winner

"What a surprise! I believe in a strong K-12 education system and chose to donate the $5,000 to Ames Community School District. This is an investment in kids and young adults. I can't think of a more important place to put financial support. Thank you Lallemand for supporting our community through the Hometown Roots photo contest."

Daniel Barker , Iowa contest winner

"When I got the message that we had won, my entire family was excited—it was a celebration of how far we've come since my son's TBI (traumatic brain injury). My dad has volunteered for Farm Rescue and my son, who suffered the injury, wanted to help others in need—just like Farm Rescue does. They support farm families during tough times when injuries or illnesses prevent them from doing the work themselves. We hope this donation helps another family get the assistance they need. Thank you, Lallemand, for supporting our community and giving us a chance to give back to Farm Rescue."

Joe Bryce , Minnesota contest winner

"Ray, North Dakota is a small rural town where agriculture runs deep in just about everybody's roots. Each year, Ray hosts Grain Palace Days, a town-wide celebration that brings everyone together to socialize, celebrate, and raise money for the community. The first festival was reported back as early as 1912. With this donation from Lallemand we hope to make Grain Palace Days bigger and bring more people to our lovely town to support our local businesses. Thank you Lallemand for supporting our community."

Amanda Weyrauch, North Dakota contest winner

"I would like to give a big thank you to Lallemand for their support of rural communities! Faulkton, South Dakota is a small rural community where many young parents both need to go to work. The Faulkton Area Out of School program provides after-school care for children as well as programing during the summer months. They give children a safe environment and opportunities to grow and develop. The program recently undertook building a new facility and are always in need of funding for educational equipment, so this donation will go a long way."

James Slunecka, South Dakota contest winner

About Lallemand

For over 100 years, Lallemand has been an expert in yeast and bacteria manufacturing. It is now a global leader in the development, production, and marketing of microorganisms for various industries. Using sound science and know-how, Lallemand Plant Care provides effective microbial-based solutions that deliver agronomic, economic, and sustainable value to growers.

SOURCE Lallemand Plant Care