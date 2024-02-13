Six Virginia Wineries Exhibit at VinExpo Paris

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Virginia wineries are exhibiting at Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris in the Expo Porte de Versailles in France, Feb. 12 - 14. The annual event serves as a leading wine and spirits industry trade show in Europe. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and Virginia Wine are hosting a pavilion, which will include exhibition booths for the Virginia wineries, at this year's event. The exhibiting wineries are:

Virginia Wine representatives at the residence of the U.S. Ambassador to French Republic and the Principality of Monaco
U.S. Ambassador to French Republic and the Principality of Monaco, Denise Campbell Bauer with Virginia Winery representatives.
"Virginia's wine industry is vitally important to the state's economic success as it has created more than 10,000 jobs in the Commonwealth and contributes $1.73 billion annually. Creating new relationships abroad and enhancing export opportunities helps to diversify sales portfolios and position the industry for future successes," said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr.

In addition to the pavilion at Vinexpo Paris, the participating wineries were invited to a celebration of Virginia wine and cuisine at the residence of the U.S. Ambassador to French Republic and the Principality of Monaco, Denise Campbell Bauer. During the celebration, industry professionals, media and influencers sampled Virginia wines paired with foods crafted by Chef Ives Roquel, Executive Chef of the U.S. Ambassador's Residence, and Chef Tim Moore of Early Mountain Vineyards.

"As a member of the Virginia Wine Board, and part of a family-owned winery, representing the Virginia Wine industry on a global stage is an honor. While Virginia has a long history of wine dating back to Thomas Jefferson, it's the modern wine industry that is gaining a reputation for quality and innovation. Wine Enthusiast just recognized these wine-making achievements in the state by naming the Monticello AVA the wine region of the year. We're thrilled to bring a taste of Virginia to France," said Aubrey Rose, treasurer of the Virginia Wine Board and co-owner of Rosemont Vineyards.

To learn more about the participating wineries and wines being showcased, visit: www.virginiawinevinexpo.com.

News Releases in Similar Topics

