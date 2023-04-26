Six3Tile® Launches Shower and Tub Surround Pro Kits, Revolutionizing Apartment Bathroom Renovations

Shower & Tub Surround Pro Kits contain the perfect amount of pre-cut, durable tile panels upgrading bathrooms to timeless styles that won't break the bank.

LANCASTER, S.C., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Six3Tile, a subsidiary of Aleris LLC, is launching Shower & Tub Surrounds Pro Kits for multifamily and apartment rapid renovations. Six3Tile has developed a PVC-based ceramic tile alternative, incorporating large format, pre-cut panels that will rapidly furbish or replace a shower or tub, conveniently packaged into a single-box. Their Pro Kits provide an elegant look, while significantly reducing traditional tile installation time and effort, resulting in faster and more predictable renovation schedules with reduced labor cost.

Take decades off your unit with simple installation and timeless styles that don't break the bank. Six3Tile Shower & Tub Surround Pro Kits can be applied to moisture-resistant drywall, cement backer board, or over pre-existing tile for fast, simple installation that works for any multi-family unit. With tongue-and-groove panels that create a watertight seal, any contractor can update your unit's shower and tub surround with a durable solution for incoming residents. Six3Tile Pro Kits make it quick and easy for rapid renovators to turn over freshly updated, rent-ready units to new residents. Our simple, interlocking design eliminates the need for tile-per-tile spacing and can be grouted immediately - saving you time and money. Turn any contractor into a Six3Tile Pro with no additional tools or skills required.

Six3Tile's Shower & Tub Surround Pro Kits are designed to cover a shower or tub surround and offers a water-tight seal. The kits can be installed on any flat and clean surface, including over existing ceramic tile. The product's unique tongue and groove design connecting the large format, pre-cut tile panels automatically create a water-tight barrier. In addition, the tongue and groove design create the perfect grout channel, ensuring your tile pattern has a perfect installation look for a fraction of the installation time.

Six3Tile's sister product, the Backsplash Pro Kits, are a ceramic tile alternative consisting of five pre-cut tile panels, packaged in a single box. Typical occupied or unoccupied multifamily kitchens can have a fresh new backslash to improve the property in about an hour.

For decades, traditional ceramic tile has been installed over a two-day period, requiring a two-day installation process that necessitates specialized tile tools and professional tile skills. This method can be time-consuming, requiring two jobsite visits to allow tile to set before grout can be applied, with variable results in quality and appearances.

Six3Tile's Pro Kits do not require any specialized tile tools or advanced skills to install the product. Unlike traditional ceramic tile installation that requires curing time before grouting, Six3Tile's process allows the grout to be applied as soon as the tile is installed, eliminating the need for an installer to return the next day to complete the installation. Rapidly renovating multifamily units with Six3Tile increases the speed of a refresh and updates the property with an elegant look, while reducing labor costs and renovation time. This reduces tenant displacement and unit turnover time.

"This product has had a strong start. We continuously hear feedback about how our installation process is simple and hassle-free compared to a traditional ceramic tile installation - resulting in more units being renovated in less time. Property managers are satisfied because of the increased rental value in units for minimal investment. Maintenance managers love it because it's much faster and easier to install than ceramic tile. And property owners welcome the reduction in lost rent days."

– Cal Trumbo, Founder / President

Six3 Tile Shower & Tub Pro Kits are available nationwide through their distribution partners Ferguson and Lowes Pro Supply.

"Precut panels are just speaking gold to me. When I see precut, I think preset. And when I think preset, I think reduction of time. When I think reduction of time, I think of more; I don't want to be greedy, but more money." – Jamie Johnson, Property Manager

Six3Tile manufactures Backsplash Pro Kits and Shower & Tub Surround Pro Kits for the multifamily rapid renovation market. Their signature Pro Kits consist of durable PVC panels that, upon installation, have the look and feel of traditional ceramic tile. These kits can be installed over any flat, clean surface - including existing ceramic tile. Six3Tile's product solutions are designed for fast, accurate and easy installations in today's labor market.

For further information, visit www.six3tile.com.

