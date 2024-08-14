SixFour3 Expands to Richmond, VA: Darrell & Megan Kent Partner with Softball Star Odicci Alexander to Open Premier Training Facility

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SixFour3, a premier sports brand dedicated to training the next generation of female fastpitch softball athletes, is excited to announce the signing of a new franchise agreement and lease for a facility in the Richmond area. The new SixFour3 location will be located at 9003 Old Staples Mill Road and is slated to open its doors in early 2025.

This location will be owned and operated by Darrell and Megan Kent, softball enthusiasts with a deep passion for youth sports and community engagement. The Kents, both graduates of James Madison University (JMU), are thrilled to partner with their fellow JMU alumna and standout Athlete's Unlimited star, Odicci Alexander, to bring a world-class training experience to the region.

Mr. Kent expressed his enthusiasm for the venture, stating, "We are excited to bring SixFour3 to the Richmond area, but we are even more motivated with our partnership with Odicci to show and model to our two daughters, MaKayla and Dana, what determination and empowerment look like. This collaboration is about more than just softball; it's about inspiring the next generation of young women to achieve their dreams."

Odicci Alexander, who rose to national prominence during her time at JMU and continues to shine in the professional ranks, will play an integral role in the day-to-day operations and training programs at the Richmond facility. "The Kent family is offering me a life-changing opportunity to stay and grow in the game I love," said Alexander. "I'm excited to work with them to create an environment where young athletes can develop their skills, gain confidence, and learn the values of hard work and perseverance."

SixFour3 CEO Matthew Cooke highlighted the significance of this location, stating, "This is the first of many opportunities where SixFour3 can connect softball enthusiasts, business professionals, and athletes to create something truly special. The Richmond facility, under the leadership of the Kent family and Odicci Alexander, exemplifies our vision of community-driven growth and empowerment within the sport."

The Richmond SixFour3 location will offer a wide range of training programs and services designed to meet the needs of athletes at every level, from beginners to elite players. This location will also be among the first to offer our newly introduced fitness membership, designed to enhance the overall development of athletes. With Odicci's expertise and the Kent family's commitment to excellence, this facility is set to become a cornerstone of the local fastpitch community.

