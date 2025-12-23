SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Named Detroit News 2025 Vehicle of the Year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

The all-new SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger is the Detroit News 2025 Vehicle of the Year.

SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger chosen as Detroit News 2025 Vehicle of the Year thanks to its fun performance, heritage-inspired design and hidden hatch interior space

SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger also recently named Car of the Year in the TopGear.com U.S. Car Awards 2026

Multi-energy Dodge Charger lineup is also one of three finalists for the 2026 North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) award

SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack is available at a starting U.S. MSRP of $54,995, delivering the most horsepower under $55,000 (MSRP excludes tax, title and destination fees)

The 550-horsepower, twin turbo SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack captured the top spot in a field of 59 cars tested, winning Detroit News Vehicle of the Year honors for its standard all-wheel drive, fun performance, head-turning heritage-inspired design and "the world's most powerful 'hot hatch' interior space."

"Rebirth of drivetrain choice" was also recognized, with the new Charger multi-energy lineup offering both internal combustion and all-electric options. The Detroit News also praised the Charger's "strong value, particularly when matched against European performance sedans costing $10,000 more."

"We here at The Detroit News are biased toward value, style, innovation and performance. And we choose our Vehicle of the Year accordingly," said Detroit News auto columnist Henry Payne. "The hatchback Charger is not only gorgeous (channeling the 1968 Charger OG) but utilitarian. Affordable? The SIXPACK-powered Charger lineup debuts at $52K (including destination), but it goes spec-for-spec against a BMW 540i XDrive that costs 10 grand more. We'd take the Dodge in a heartbeat."

"The all-new Charger was built to deliver the bold muscle car looks and heart-pounding performance Dodge fans demand, and this prestigious recognition is another marker that we nailed it," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "With the new Charger lineup, you get the ultimate freedom: choose your powertrain and experience a muscle car that looks, feels, sounds, and drives like a true Dodge — whether you go all-in on internal combustion or embrace electrified power."

The award-winning SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger is shipping to dealers now. For more information on the Dodge brand multi-energy lineup, visit Dodge.com.

