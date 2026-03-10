Cold as Ice: Dodge Adds New Sub-Zero Paint to Charger Lineup

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

New Sub-Zero exterior color now available for 2026 Dodge Charger models

Sub-Zero color joins recently introduced customization choices, including Fratzog dual stripes and a Satin Black hood graphic

Sub-Zero adds a new cool-toned shade to the Charger palette, highlighting the muscle car's widebody stance, and is ready for customization

Entire Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup, including twin-turbo internal combustion engine and all-electric models, are open for orders with standard all-wheel drive

Dodge is serving up even more attitude and personalization for the 2026 Dodge Charger with the debut of the new cool toned Sub-Zero exterior color available for the full Charger lineup.

The new Sub-Zero color continues Dodge's push to expand customization for the reborn Charger lineup. Sub-Zero is a blue-gray solid color with two personalities: deep and subtle in the shade, yet bright with a cool-tone blue in direct sunlight. The new color option joins recently launched Fratzog logo-patterned dual stripes and a Satin Black hood graphic as new ways for owners to design their Charger's curb appeal exactly the way they want it.

"The roll-out of customization options continues to the delight of the brotherhood. An ice-cold paint to go with their ICE-powered all-wheel-drive muscle car," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "Sub-Zero is the next in line of options available for the entire Charger lineup, from the 420-horsepower SIXPACK-powered Charger R/T and the 550-horsepower SIXPACK-powered Scat Pack to the 670-horsepower Charger Daytona Scat Pack."

The 2026 Dodge Charger model lineup includes 10 exterior color choices, including new Sub-Zero alongside After Dark, Bludicrous, Destroyer Grey, Diamond Black, Green Machine, Peel Out, Redeye, Triple Nickel and White Knuckle.

Sub-Zero is part of a growing list of personalization choices available for the Charger, including:

Fratzog dual stripes with repeating Fratzog logo pattern and red accent trim

Satin Black hood graphic (for SIXPACK models)

Gloss Black painted hood (for Charger Daytona Scat Pack models)

Mopar accessories, including bodyside graphics and much more

The new Sub-Zero color for Dodge Charger is available for order now at an MSRP of $795.

Charger Lineup on a Hot Streak

The all-new Charger multi-energy lineup is generating buzz and accolades from across the industry, earning a string of prestigious honors, including:

The full Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup is open for orders, available in both internal combustion engine and battery-electric power, two or four doors, with standard all-wheel drive.

For more information on the new Dodge Charger, visit Dodge.com.

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the next-generation lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The next-gen Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine — the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

the SIXPACK-powered standard-output (S.O.) 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with standard all-wheel drive and the highest entry-level horsepower of any muscle car

the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations — because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the fastest American gas-powered SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, now available in all 50 states. The new Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 13 million potential customization combinations. The 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

