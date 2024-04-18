SixSpeed Expands Capabilities With Acquisition Of KC Truth

MINNEAPOLIS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SixSpeed, an independent creative marketing agency , announced that it has acquired KC Truth, a longstanding Minneapolis media and creative agency. The addition of KC Truth brings expanded integrated services, including robust media strategy and global placement capabilities.

SixSpeed Acquires KC Truth to add media capabilities to creative services SixSpeed and KC Truth are building a dream team that's going to transform the media and creative landscape.

SixSpeed specializes in turning insights into calculated risks that make brands impossible to imitate. Their campaigns, creative, content and experiential expertise have pushed brands including Polaris, Red Bull, Titleist, Target, Knipex, Club Car, Dan-O's Seasoning to defy the conventions of their categories.

KC Truth complements SixSpeed's deep experience and natural desire to push the creative envelope with integrated services, seamlessly blending strategy, creative, and media. Founded by Sue Kruskopf, one of the first—and one of the longest-tenured female owners in the Twin Cities, the agency has a 35+ year legacy of award-winning work for brands like 3M, Cargill, Twin Cities Orthopedics, Minnesota Public Radio, and University of St. Thomas. The acquisition timing coincided with Kruskopf's desire to begin moving away from the day-to-day operations to focus on other areas of business.

"I'm so proud of the culture we've created at KC Truth and the remarkable work we've done for our clients over these many years," expressed Kruskopf. "Helping ambitious brands challenge the status quo to stand out is a core belief we share with SixSpeed. Harnessing our combined strengths in media and creative made sense. This is only the beginning."

With the acquisition, SixSpeed will be able to provide a new level of integrated media and creative services to current clients and prospective partners. SixSpeed CEO Kevin Reilly was bullish on the agency's future,

"Since regaining our independent agency status last year, we have been aggressively looking for opportunities to expand our capabilities in service of our clients. Adding the combined creative and media services of KC Truth to SixSpeed is a huge win for us and our clients," shared Reilly. "The culture Sue has built over the last 35 years was a seamless match for our group, so this just made a lot of sense. We are beyond excited to see what we can do going forward together."

SixSpeed's relentless innovation exceeds current and potential client expectations with the additional boundary-pushing strategies and creative minds that come with this next iteration of integrated service. To be what others can't, you have to do what they won't. For brands and people ready to do more, visit sixspeed.com.

ABOUT SIXSPEED

SixSpeed is an independent creative marketing agency in Minneapolis that specializes in making the world's most adventurous brands impossible to imitate. For over 15 years they have led award-winning global work for Fortune 500 brands across campaigns, content, and experiential workstreams. For more information, visit www.sixspeed.com

SOURCE SixSpeed