Size & State of the South African Minibus Taxi, Bus Services and Metered Taxi Industry, 2020 - Featuring Profiles of Putco, Duzi, Algoa, Uber, Bolt, Chaufher, Unitrans, and More
Feb 05, 2020, 13:30 ET
This report includes comprehensive information on the public and private metered taxi, minibus taxi and bus and coach services industry including the state of these services, pending regulation and the effect of e-hailing services on the sector.
There are profiles of 53 companies including bus services such as Putco, Duzi and Algoa, e-hailing services such as Uber, Bolt and new player Chaufher and large players such as Unitrans.
The Minibus Taxi, Bus Services & Metered Taxi Industry
South Africa's metered taxi, minibus taxi and bus and coach services industry is essential for the growth of the South African economy. Minibus taxis remain the most popular choice of transport for about 69% of South Africa's commuters, generating an estimated R50bn in fares annually.
Buses and metered taxis continue to lose ground to e-hailing services. The Bus Rapid Transit system has been a failure, with high capital expenses and subsidies and low ridership undermining the plan to provide fast, affordable public transport.
Taxi Growth
Despite taxi violence and strikes, and fare increases due to higher fuel prices and higher vehicle prices, the demand for minibus taxi transport continues to grow. Taxis are used by about 69% of households compared to 59% fifteen years ago. The high price of owning a car and increasing fuel and maintenance costs has made it cheaper for many commuters to use taxis and e-hailing services rather than buy a car.
Uber continues to dominate the e-hailing subsector with more than 13,000 drivers and more than one million riders, although Bolt now covers twice the number of areas in South Africa than Uber. The metered taxi sector has been struggling to survive since the launch of e-hailing apps and continues to call for regulation to protect metered taxi services. Some metered taxi organisations have launched their own apps to remain competitive.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Government Initiatives
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Rising Operating Costs
5.4. Tourism
5.5. Road Safety, Security, Violence and Intimidation
5.6. Labour
5.7. Technology, R&D and Innovation
5.8. Cyclicality
5.9. Environmental Concerns
5.10. Electricity Supply Constraints
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS REFERENCES
9.1. Publications
9.2. Websites
Company Profiles
- Johannesburg Metropolitan Bus Services SOC Ltd
- Arrow Coaches CC
- Gauteng Coaches (Pty) Ltd
- PUTCO (Pty) Ltd
- Unitrans Passenger (Pty) Ltd
- Northwest Star SOC Ltd
- Algoa Bus Company (Pty) Ltd
- Buscor (Pty) Ltd
- Great North Transport (SOC) Ltd
- Autopax Passenger Services SOC Ltd
- Intercape Ferreira Mainliner (Pty) Ltd
- Elwierda (Stellenbosch) (Pty) Ltd
- Itumele Bus Lines (Pty) Ltd
- Amarosa Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Atamelang Bus Transport (Pty) Ltd
- Midbank Bus Service (Pty) Ltd
- Thembalethu Bus Services (Pty) Ltd
- Phola Coaches (Pty) Ltd
- Phumatra Transport Enterprise CC
- Brakpan Bus Company SOC Ltd
- Cream Magenta 326 (Pty) Ltd
- Piotrans (Pty) Ltd
- Mayibuye Transport Corporation
- Africa's Best 350 (Pty) Ltd
- Scopefull 21 (Pty) Ltd
- Combined Transport Services (Pty) Ltd
- KZN Bus Services (Pty) Ltd
- KZT Country Cruiser (Pty) Ltd
- Metro Bus Service (Pty) Ltd
- Stabus Tours (Pty) Ltd
- Emondhlo Bus Service (Pty) Ltd
- Tansnat Coachlines (Pty) Ltd
- City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality (The)
- South Coast Bus Service (Pty) Ltd
- KZT Bus Services (Pty) Ltd
- Duzi Bus Service (Pty) Ltd
- Ikhwezi Bus Service (Pty) Ltd
- Cullinan Holdings Ltd
- Hosken Passenger Logistics and Rail Ltd
- Imperial Logistics Motion (Pty) Ltd
- Excite Backpackers CC
- Rose Travel and Enterprises Ltd
- Maxi Drivers Association
- Roodepoort Metered Taxi Association
- Eagle Radio Taxis (Pty) Ltd
- Sandton Taxi Cabs (Pty) Ltd
- Emmaculate Transport and Cabs (Pty) Ltd
- Uber Technologies Inc
- Bolt Services ZA (Pty) Ltd
- GMTC Taxi Rides Company (Pty) Ltd
- Chaufher South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Biza Ride (Pty) Ltd
- Taxi Live (Pty) Ltd
