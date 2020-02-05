Size & State of the South African Minibus Taxi, Bus Services and Metered Taxi Industry, 2020 - Featuring Profiles of Putco, Duzi, Algoa, Uber, Bolt, Chaufher, Unitrans, and More

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Minibus Taxi, Bus Services and Metered Taxi Industry in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes comprehensive information on the public and private metered taxi, minibus taxi and bus and coach services industry including the state of these services, pending regulation and the effect of e-hailing services on the sector.



There are profiles of 53 companies including bus services such as Putco, Duzi and Algoa, e-hailing services such as Uber, Bolt and new player Chaufher and large players such as Unitrans.



The Minibus Taxi, Bus Services & Metered Taxi Industry



South Africa's metered taxi, minibus taxi and bus and coach services industry is essential for the growth of the South African economy. Minibus taxis remain the most popular choice of transport for about 69% of South Africa's commuters, generating an estimated R50bn in fares annually.



Buses and metered taxis continue to lose ground to e-hailing services. The Bus Rapid Transit system has been a failure, with high capital expenses and subsidies and low ridership undermining the plan to provide fast, affordable public transport.



Taxi Growth



Despite taxi violence and strikes, and fare increases due to higher fuel prices and higher vehicle prices, the demand for minibus taxi transport continues to grow. Taxis are used by about 69% of households compared to 59% fifteen years ago. The high price of owning a car and increasing fuel and maintenance costs has made it cheaper for many commuters to use taxis and e-hailing services rather than buy a car.



Uber continues to dominate the e-hailing subsector with more than 13,000 drivers and more than one million riders, although Bolt now covers twice the number of areas in South Africa than Uber. The metered taxi sector has been struggling to survive since the launch of e-hailing apps and continues to call for regulation to protect metered taxi services. Some metered taxi organisations have launched their own apps to remain competitive.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Government Initiatives

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Rising Operating Costs

5.4. Tourism

5.5. Road Safety, Security, Violence and Intimidation

5.6. Labour

5.7. Technology, R&D and Innovation

5.8. Cyclicality

5.9. Environmental Concerns

5.10. Electricity Supply Constraints



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS REFERENCES

9.1. Publications

9.2. Websites



Company Profiles



Johannesburg Metropolitan Bus Services SOC Ltd

Arrow Coaches CC

Gauteng Coaches (Pty) Ltd

PUTCO (Pty) Ltd

Unitrans Passenger (Pty) Ltd

Northwest Star SOC Ltd

Algoa Bus Company (Pty) Ltd

Buscor (Pty) Ltd

Great North Transport (SOC) Ltd

Autopax Passenger Services SOC Ltd

Intercape Ferreira Mainliner (Pty) Ltd

Elwierda (Stellenbosch) (Pty) Ltd

Itumele Bus Lines (Pty) Ltd

Amarosa Trading (Pty) Ltd

Atamelang Bus Transport (Pty) Ltd

Midbank Bus Service (Pty) Ltd

Thembalethu Bus Services (Pty) Ltd

Phola Coaches (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Phumatra Transport Enterprise CC

Brakpan Bus Company SOC Ltd

Cream Magenta 326 (Pty) Ltd

Piotrans (Pty) Ltd

Mayibuye Transport Corporation

Africa's Best 350 (Pty) Ltd

Best 350 (Pty) Ltd Scopefull 21 (Pty) Ltd

Combined Transport Services (Pty) Ltd

KZN Bus Services (Pty) Ltd

KZT Country Cruiser (Pty) Ltd

Metro Bus Service (Pty) Ltd

Stabus Tours (Pty) Ltd

Emondhlo Bus Service (Pty) Ltd

Tansnat Coachlines (Pty) Ltd

City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality (The)

South Coast Bus Service (Pty) Ltd

KZT Bus Services (Pty) Ltd

Duzi Bus Service (Pty) Ltd

Ikhwezi Bus Service (Pty) Ltd

Cullinan Holdings Ltd

Hosken Passenger Logistics and Rail Ltd

Imperial Logistics Motion (Pty) Ltd

Excite Backpackers CC

Rose Travel and Enterprises Ltd

Maxi Drivers Association

Roodepoort Metered Taxi Association

Eagle Radio Taxis (Pty) Ltd

Sandton Taxi Cabs (Pty) Ltd

Emmaculate Transport and Cabs (Pty) Ltd

Uber Technologies Inc

Bolt Services ZA (Pty) Ltd

GMTC Taxi Rides Company (Pty) Ltd

Chaufher South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Biza Ride (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Taxi Live (Pty) Ltd

