SK Commercial Realty Secures Over 65,000 Square Feet In November Leases at Circle 75 Office Park, Demonstrating Strong Demand and Seamless In-House Service Delivery

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Commercial Realty (SKCR) has completed three significant lease transactions at Circle 75 Office Park, reinforcing the full-service real estate firm's reputation for delivering exceptional results. In November alone, SKCR leased over 65,000 square feet in Circle 75.

Located adjacent to Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta, Circle 75 Office Park features Class A office towers 900, 1100, and the build-to-suit opportunity at 1200 Circle 75. With incredible walkability to shopping, dining, and entertainment at The Battery in addition to on-site amenities like a full-service café, fitness center, conference room, and collaborative tenant areas, Circle 75 continues to attract top-tier companies seeking convenience, visibility, and high-performance space.

SKCR's most significant activity last month includes VentureX, Simplicity Financial, and Phoenix Health Care, three leases totaling more than 50,000 square feet.

VentureX, a coworking company serving both entrepreneurs and established businesses, has leased 17,664 square feet, occupying the fourth floor in the 1100 Building. Simplicity Financial, a wealth planning firm offering holistic protection strategies and financial services, has committed to 22,356 square feet in the 900 Building, taking the fifteenth floor. Phoenix Health Care, a provider of shared-ownership healthcare management systems, has leased 10,450 square feet on the fourteenth floor of the 900 Building.

All three leases were brokered by SK Commercial Realty's Tom Parker and Tom Kirbo, who represented Circle 75 Office Park. VentureX was represented by Jodi Selvey and Derek Baker with Colliers International; Simplicity Financial was represented by Brooke Gothard and Shea Meddin with Partners Real Estate; and Phoenix Health Care was represented by Steven Barton with CBRE. The value of all three leases is nearly $14 million.

With these leases, the 18-story 900 Building is now 91% leased, while the 16-story 1100 Building is 93%.

"We are so excited for all that's happening at Circle 75, and not just with these new leases we have coming into our 900 and 1100 buildings," says Tom Kirbo, President of SK Commercial Realty. "With the new full-building opportunity 1200 Circle 75, plus the dual towers for The Henry, which is a mixed-use development project between Goldenrod Companies and SK, there are a lot of enticing reasons to move a business to this area. I'm just honored to be a part of it."

One of those enticing reasons for tenants to move into Circle 75 Office Park is the seamless integration of SKCR's in-house project management division, SK Project Consulting. VentureX and Phoenix Health Care have both engaged the team to handle their full-suite renovations, totaling almost $2 million between the two projects. Project Consultant Reid Schweers is overseeing both alterations, ensuring alignment between the landlord's goals, tenant needs, and the elevated quality standards of Circle 75. SK Property Management continues to manage both Circle 75 buildings.

As leasing momentum continues across the campus, Circle 75's third office opportunity, 1200 Circle 75, remains available for companies seeking a custom-built environment. The full building can accommodate up to 250,000 square feet, offering a rare opportunity for a tenant to create a tailored headquarters or major regional office adjacent to one of Atlanta's most vibrant mixed-use destinations.

Also underway between the 900 and 1100 Circle 75 buildings is The Henry, a two-tower mixed use development featuring luxury condos, apartments, and hotel rooms packed with amenities, in addition to street-level retail and a pedestrian bridge for tenants and Battery visitors alike.

SK Commercial Realty continues to leverage its market insight, comprehensive services, and unmatched location advantages to secure high-value results for its clients at Circle 75 Office Park and across the region.

SK Commercial Realty is a full-service commercial real estate firm located in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices at 900 Circle 75 Parkway. SKCR has approximately 5.3 million square feet of space under lease and management across Georgia, Florida, Texas, and South Carolina. The firm offers office and healthcare brokerage, investment sales, project consulting, and property and asset management. For more information please call 404.252.1200, or visit the company website at www.skcr.com.

Media contact: Claire Blevins, Marketing Director – [email protected]

SOURCE SK Commercial Realty