SK Commercial Realty Assumes Leasing and Property Management for Phoenix Park

ATLANTA, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Commercial Realty is pleased to announce it has recently been awarded of the leasing and property management assignment for Phoenix Park, a premier office park located just south of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The office park consists of three properties and six buildings: 1691 Phoenix Blvd (Southpointe), 1745 Phoenix Blvd (Two Crown Center), and 1800 Phoenix Blvd (Buildings 100, 200, 300, and 400). The buildings offer prime office spaces with a strategic location, competitive leasing rates, and are undergoing transformative updates. SK Commercial Realty is committed to enhancing tenant satisfaction and maximizing the potential of these properties.

The leasing efforts for Phoenix Park are led by Tom Parker and Scott Martin of SK Commercial Realty, who bring extensive market expertise and dedication to landlord success. Property management services are being overseen by Stacey Carmichael of SK Property Management, ensuring smooth operations and a superior tenant experience.

In addition to leasing and management, SK Commercial Realty will also be providing project consulting services, overseeing the interior and exterior capital improvements as well as the construction of speculative suites and tenant build-outs of all three properties.

1691 Phoenix Blvd (Southpointe) is a 66,134 square foot building, and there is currently 21,000 rentable square feet available in suites from 1,100 RSF to 5,500 RSF. 1745 Phoenix Blvd (Two Crown Center) is an 87,302 square foot property with one 5,052 RSF suite available. Meanwhile, 1800 Phoenix Blvd offers 102,479 square feet of single-story or flex space across four buildings, with 23,871 square feet available in various sizes from 2,500 RSF to 11,753 RSF.

Phoenix Park offers tenants unparalleled access to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and major highways, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking convenience and connectivity. With a variety of suite sizes and competitive leasing terms, Phoenix Park is poised to meet the needs of companies across diverse industries.

For leasing inquiries, please contact Tom Parker at 404.281.5204 or Scott Martin at 770.377.9922. For property management questions, reach out to Stacey Carmichael at 404.252.1200. All other questions can be directed to SK Commercial Realty's website, www.skcr.com/contact.

About SK Commercial Realty:

SK Commercial Realty is a leading provider of commercial real estate services in the Atlanta area and throughout the Southeast. With a focus on excellence and client success, SK Commercial Realty offers a wide range of services, including leasing, property management, investment sales, and project consulting. With a team of experienced professionals, SK Commercial Realty is dedicated to helping clients achieve their real estate goals and maximize their business potential. To learn more, visit www.skcr.com.

Media Contact:

Claire Blevins

Marketing Director

SK Commercial Realty

404.252.1200

[email protected]

SOURCE SK Commercial Realty