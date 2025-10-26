SK hynix Presents Next Generation NAND Storage Product Strategy at OCP 2025

The company presented the 'AIN Family' which consists of NAND solution products optimized for performance(P), bandwidth(B), and density(D) respectively for AI

SK hynix held 'HBF Night' to expand the 'AIN B'(HBF product) ecosystem with a number of global big tech officials in attendance

Company will collaborate closely with customers and partners to become a key player in the next generation NAND storage market

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", www.skhynix.com) announced today that it presented its next-generation NAND storage product strategy at the '2025 OCP (Open Compute Project) Global Summit', held in San Jose, California, from October 13 to 16.

SK hynix said that, with the rapid growth of the AI inference market, the demand for NAND storage products capable of process large volume data quickly and efficiently is increasing dramatically. The company will fulfill customer needs by establishing the 'AIN (AI-NAND) Family' lineup of solution products, optimized for the AI era.

Chun Sung Kim, Head of eSSD Product Development at SK hynix, presented the AIN Family during the Executive Session on the second day of the event.

The AIN Family consists of NAND solution products optimized for performance, bandwidth, and density respectively which is designed to enhanced data processing speed and storage capacity.

AIN P (Performance) is a solution to efficiently process large volume data generated under large-scale AI inference workloads. The product significantly boosts processing speed and energy efficiency by minimizing the bottleneck between storage and AI operations. SK hynix is designing NAND and controllers with new structures and plans to release samples by the end of 2026.

AIN D (Density) is a high density solution designed to store large amount of data with low power consumption and cost suitable for storing AI data. The company targets to increase density to petabyte (PB) level from terabyte (TB) of current QLC*-based SSDs, and to aim for mid-end storage solution which implements both the speed of SSD and the cost efficiency of HDD.

* QLC: NAND flash is categorized as single-level cell (SLC), multi-level cell (MLC), triple-level cell (TLC), QLC, and penta-level cell (PLC) depending on how many data bits can be stored in one cell. As the amount of information storage increases, more data can be stored in the same volume.

AIN B (Bandwidth) is SK hynix's solution leveraging HBF™* technology. This product expands bandwidth by vertically stacking multiple NANDs.

* HBF (High Bandwidth Flash): Similar to HBM which stacks DRAM dies, HBF is a product which is made by vertically stacking multiple NAND flash.

With global top level HBM development and production capabilities, SK hynix has been conducting researches on AIN B from early stage to address the memory capacity gap driven by the expansion of AI inference and scaling up of LLMs*. The key is to combine HBM's stacking structure with high density and cost efficient NAND flash. The company is taking various strategies for AIN B into consideration, such as placing together with HBM to enhance overall system capacity.

* LLM (Large Language Model): An AI model trained on massive datasets that understands and generates natural language processing tasks.

SK hynix jointly hosted 'HBF Night' with Sandisk, after both parties entered an MOU for HBF standardization in August, to expand the technology ecosystem. The event was held at The Tech Interactive, near the OCP Global Summit venue, on the 14th.

At the event, a panel discussion featuring Korean and foreign faculty members was held, with the participation of numerous industry architects* and engineers participated. During the event, a collaborative effort across the industry was proposed to accelerate innovation in NAND storage products.

* Architect: Semiconductor, system design experts

"Through OCP Global Summit and HBF Night, we were able to showcase SK hynix's present and future as a global AI memory solution provider, thriving in a rapidly evolving AI market," Ahn Hyun, President and Chief Development Officer said. "In the next generation NAND storage market, SK hynix will collaborate closely with customers and partners to become a key player."

