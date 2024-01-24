SK hynix Reports Financial Results for 2023, 4Q23

News provided by

SK hynix Inc.

24 Jan, 2024, 18:30 ET

- Reports first quarterly profit in a year, backed by demand recovery, industry rebound
- Revenues for 2023 at 32.77 trillion won, operating loss at 7.73 trillion won
- Aims to grow into 'total AI memory provider' of optimal memory solutions

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", www.skhynix.com) announced today that it recorded an operating profit of 346 billion won in the fourth quarter of last year amid a recovery of the memory chip market, marking the first quarter of profit following four straight quarters of losses.

The company posted revenues of 11.31 trillion won, operating profit of 346 billion won(operating profit margin at 3%), and net loss of 1.38 trillion won (net profit margin at negative 12%) for the three months ended December 31, 2023. (Based on K-IFRS)

SK hynix said that the overall memory market conditions improved in the last quarter of 2023 with demand for AI server and mobile applications increasing and average selling price (ASP) rising. "We recorded the first quarterly profit in a year following efforts to focus on profitability," it said.

The financial results of the last quarter helped narrow the operating loss for the entire year to 7.73 trillion won(operating profit margin at negative 24%) and net loss to 9.14 trillion won(with net profit margin at negative 28%). The revenues were 32.77 trillion won.

SK hynix said that sales of its main products, DDR5 and HBM3, increased by more than four and five times, respectively, compared with a year earlier, as the company took advantage of its market-leading technology in the DRAM space to actively respond to customer demand. In the NAND space, where a recovery is relatively slow, the company prioritized streamlining investments and costs.

SK hynix will now proceed with mass production of HBM3E, a main AI memory product, and ongoing development of HBM4 smoothly, while supplying high-performance, high-capacity products such as DDR5 and LPDDR5T to server and mobile markets in a timely manner, to meet increasing demand for high-performance DRAM.

The company also plans to make its technological leadership stronger by preparing high-capacity server module MCRDIMM* and mobile module LPCAMM2** to respond to ever-increasing demand for AI server and on-device AI adoption.

*MCRDIMM (Multiplexer Combined Ranks Dual In-line Memory Module): A module product with multiple DRAMs bonded to a motherboard, in which two ranks, basic information processing units, operate simultaneously, resulting in improved speed

**LPCAMM2(Low Power Compression Attached Memory Module 2): LPDDR5X-based module solution that provides power efficiency and high performance as well as space savings. It has the performance effect of replacing two existing DDR5 SODIMMs with one LPCAMM2

For NAND, the company aims to continue to improve profitability and stabilize the business by expanding sales of premium products such as eSSD.

For the year of 2024, SK hynix will focus on improving profitability and efficiency through sales of value-added products, while minimizing an increase in capital expenditure for a stable operation of the business.

"We achieved a remarkable turnaround, marking the first operating profit in the fourth quarter following a protracted downturn, thanks to our technological leadership in the AI memory space," said Kim Woohyun, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at SK hynix. "We are now ready to grow into a total AI memory provider by leading changes and presenting customized solutions as we enter an era for a new leap forward."

FY2023 Financial Results (K-IFRS)

Unit: Billion KRW

2023

2022

YoY

Revenues

32,766

44,622

-27 %

Operating Profit

-7,730

6,809

(turn to loss)

Operating Profit
Margin

-24 %

15 %

-39%p

Net Income

-9,138

2,242

(turn to loss)

FY2023 4Q Financial Results (K-IFRS)

Unit: Billion KRW

2023 4Q

2023 3Q

QoQ

2022 4Q

YoY

Revenues

11,306

9,066

25 %

7,672

47 %

Operating Profit

346

-1,792

(turn to
profit)

-1,912

(turn to  
profit)

Operating Profit
Margin

3 %

-20 %

23%p

-25 %

28%p

Net Income

-1,380

-2,185

37 %

-3,735

63 %

※ Financial information above is based on K-IFRS
※ Please note that the financial results discussed herein are preliminary and speak only as of January 25, 2024. Readers should not assume that this information remains operative at a later time.

Disclaimer

These materials are not an offer for sale of the securities of SK hynix Inc. in the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. SK hynix Inc. does not intend to register any offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

About SK hynix Inc.

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world's top tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM"), flash memory chips ("NAND flash") and CMOS Image Sensors ("CIS") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. The Company's shares are traded on the Korea Exchange, and the Global Depository shares are listed on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com.

SOURCE SK hynix Inc.

Also from this source

SK hynix to Exhibit AI Memory Leadership at CES 2024

SK hynix to Exhibit AI Memory Leadership at CES 2024

SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", www.skhynix.com) announced today that it will showcase the technology for ultra-high performance memory products,...
SK hynix Commercializes World's Fastest Mobile DRAM LPDDR5T

SK hynix Commercializes World's Fastest Mobile DRAM LPDDR5T

SK hynix Inc. (or 'the company,' www.skhynix.com) announced today that it has started supplying its customers with 16 gigabyte (GB) packages of Low...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.