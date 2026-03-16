SK hynix to Showcase AI Memory Leadership at NVIDIA GTC 2026

SK hynix to participate in 'GTC 2026' in San Jose, March 16-19

Exhibition themed 'Spotlight on AI Memory' to unveil full lineup of AI memory solutions

Key executives, including SK Chairman Chey Tae-won and SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung, to attend and expand global AI collaborations

SEOUL, South Korea, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", www.skhynix.com) announced today that it is participating in GTC 2026, held from March 16 to 19 in San Jose, California.

NVIDIA GTC is the global AI conference where business leaders and developers gather to share the latest breakthroughs and future trends in AI and accelerated computing.

SK hynix memory solutions are designed to minimize data bottlenecks and maximize performance for both AI training and inference in NVIDIA AI infrastructure. Through its participation in GTC 2026, the company plans to demonstrate its competitive edge in memory technology — the core infrastructure of the AI era.

Under the theme 'Spotlight on AI Memory,' SK hynix will feature an exhibition space dedicated to the AI memory technologies and solutions. The booth will consist of three main areas: the NVIDIA Collaboration Zone, the Product Portfolio Zone, and the Event Zone. The exhibition is designed around interactive content to provide visitors with an intuitive understanding of AI memory technology.

The NVIDIA Collaboration Zone, located at the entrance, is the centerpiece of the exhibition, highlighting the synergy between SK hynix and NVIDIA. The company will display the memory configuration mounted on GPU-based AI accelerators through physical models and actual hardware, focusing on the actual application of SK hynix's memory products such as HBM4, HBM3E, and SOCAMM2 designed for NVIDIA AI platforms.

Notably, the company will showcase a liquid-cooled eSSD developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, along with an NVIDIA DGX S park , desktop AI supercomputer equipped with SK hynix's LPDDR5X.

In the Product Portfolio Zone, visitors can view a comprehensive lineup of memory products engineered for the AI era. This includes the infrastructure-essential HBM4 and HBM3E, as well as high-capacity server DRAM modules, LPDDR6, GDDR7, eSSD, and Automotive Solutions.

An interactive environment allows visitors to use joysticks to select products and view specific features and use cases on-screen, enabling them to explore and understand the technology at their own pace.

The Event Zone offers a hands-on experience with an 'HBM 16-High Stacking Game.' By virtually stacking memory chips, participants can gain insight into the TSV (Through Silicon Via) process and high-stack packaging technology, fostering a deeper understanding of how high-performance AI semiconductors are manufactured.

Throughout GTC 2026, SK hynix plans to explore future collaboration strategies aligned with current global AI trends. Key executives, including SK Chairman Chey Tae-won and SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung, will meet with global tech giants to share insights on AI evolution and infrastructure shifts while discussing long-term strategic partnerships.

The company will also host technical sessions to discuss the future of AI-driven manufacturing and the pivotal role of memory technology in achieving high-performance AI.

SK hynix highlighted that as AI technology evolves, memory is transcending its role as a mere component to become a core element that determines the architecture and performance of the entire AI infrastructure. By applying its memory expertise across the entire AI spectrum — from data centers to on-device applications — the company aims to shape the future of AI alongside its global partners.

About SK hynix Inc.

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world's top-tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM") and flash memory chips ("NAND flash") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. The Company's shares are traded on the Korea Exchange, and the Global Depository shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com.

SOURCE SK hynix Inc.