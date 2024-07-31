SK hynix to Showcase Next-generation Technology At FMS 2024

To display AI memory product portfolio, introduce vision through keynote speech

Key female leader to speak on role of diversity for technological innovation

To promote stronger leadership in AI with competitiveness in integrated solutions

SEOUL, South korea, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", www.skhynix.com) announced today it will participate in FMS 2024, a global semiconductor memory event taking place in Santa Clara, California, from August 6th through August 8th to showcase advancements in its memory technologies and products and present its future visions in the AI space.

The Future Memory and Storage, formerly known as the Flash Memory Summit for NAND providers mainly, was rebranded this year to invite a wider range of participants including DRAM and storage providers amid growing interest in AI technology.

SK hynix said that it will expand the scope of participation this year through not only display of the products, but also delivering keynote speech to introduce its future visions.

The company plans to take full advantage of the event to promote its competitiveness leading the AI memory solution industry as it did with the announcement of the development of the industry's highest 321-layer NAND at FMS last year.

Opening the event will be a keynote speech by Unoh Kwon, Head of HBM Process Integration and Chunsung Kim, Head of SSD PMO, at SK hynix, on "AI Memory & Storage Solution Leadership and Vision for AI Era." The two executives will introduce the company's DRAM and NAND product portfolios and AI memory solutions optimized for AI implementation, respectively.

At the event, SK hynix will display the samples of the next-generation AI memory products such as the 12-layer HBM3E, expected to be mass produced in the third quarter, and 321-high NAND planned to be shipped from the first half of next year.

The company will also display the systems of customers completed with its flagship products to show its strong partnership with the world's biggest technology companies.

In a bid to show its commitment to diversity, SK hynix has also decided to sponsor the FMS Super Women Conference taking on the sidelines of the event to encourage prominent female leaders in the memory industry. Haesoon Oh, Head of NAND Advanced Process Integration and the company's first female executive-level fellow researcher, will make a presentation on the role of diversity for SK hynix's future technology innovation.

"With the AI era opening in full, the importance of memory solutions, a combination of multiple products to increase performance, instead of single DRAM and NAND products, is growing," said Justin Kim, President and the Head of AI Infra at SK hynix. "At the FMS, we will imprint our competitiveness and technological leadership in the global market."

