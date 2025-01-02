SK hynix to Unveil 'Full Stack AI Memory Provider' Vision at CES 2025

- SK hynix to showcase technological capabilities, participating in the world's largest consumer electronics show, CES 2025, from January 7-10

- Featuring a wide range of products driving the AI era, from HBM, the core of AI infrastructure, to next-gen memories like PIM

- Company to present new possibilities in the AI era through technological innovation and provide irreplaceable value

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", www.skhynix.com) announced today that it will showcase its innovative AI memory technologies at CES 2025, to be held in Las Vegas from January 7 to 10 (local time).

A large number of C-level executives, including CEO Kwak No-jung, CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) Justin Kim and Chief Development Officer (CDO) Ahn Hyun, will attend the event. "We will broadly introduce solutions optimized for on-device AI and next-generation AI memories, as well as representative AI memory products such as HBM and eSSD at this CES," said Justin Kim. "Through this, we will publicize our technological competitiveness to prepare for the future as a 'Full Stack AI Memory Provider1'."

1Full Stack AI Memory Provider: Refers to an all-round AI memory provider, which provides comprehensive AI-related memory products and technologies

SK hynix will also run a joint exhibition booth with SK Telecom, SKC and SK Enmove, under the theme "Innovative AI, Sustainable Tomorrow." The booth will showcase how SK Group's AI infrastructure and services are transforming the world, represented in waves of light.

SK hynix, which is the world's first to produce 12-layer HBM products for 5th generation and supply them to customers, will showcase samples of HBM3E 16-layer products, which were officially developed in November last year. This product uses the advanced MR-MUF process to achieve the industry's highest 16-layer configuration while controlling chip warpage and maximizing heat dissipation performance.

In addition, the company will display high-capacity, high-performance enterprise SSD products, including the 'D5-P5336' 122TB model developed by its subsidiary Solidigm in November last year. This product, with the largest existing capacity, high power and space efficiency, has been attracting considerable interest from AI data center customers.

"As SK hynix succeeded in developing QLC2 (Quadruple Level Cell)-based 61TB products in December, we expect to maximize synergy based on a balanced portfolio between the two companies in the high-capacity eSSD market" said Ahn Hyun, CDO at SK hynix. The company will also showcase on-device AI products such as 'LPCAMM23' and 'ZUFS 4.04,' which improve data processing speed and power efficiency to implement AI in edge devices like PCs and smartphones. The company will also present CXL and PIM (Processing in Memory) technologies, along with modularized versions, CMM(CXL Memory Module)-Ax and AiMX5, designed to be core infrastructures for next-generation data centers.

2QLC: NAND flash is divided into SLC (Single Level Cell), MLC (Multi Level Cell), TLC (Triple Level Cell), QLC (Quadruple Level Cell), and PLC (Penta Level Cell) depending on how much information is stored in one cell. As the amount of information stored increases, more data can be stored in the same area.

3Low Power Compression Attached Memory Module 2 (LPCAMM2): LPDDR5X-based module solution that provides power efficiency and high performance as well as space savings. It has the performance effect of replacing two existing DDR5 SODIMMs with one LPCAMM2.

4Zoned Universal Flash Storage (ZUFS): A NAND Flash product that improves efficiency of data management. The product optimizes data transfer between an operating system and storage devices by storing data with similar characteristics in the same zone of the UFS, a flash memory product for various electronic devices such as digital camera and mobile phone.

5Accelerator-in-Memory based Accelerator (AiMX): SK hynix's accelerator card product that specializes in large language models using GDDR6-AiM chips

In particular, CMM-Ax is an groundbreaking product that adds computational functionality to CXL's advantage of expanding high-capacity memory, contributing to improving performance and energy efficiency of the next-generation server platforms6.

6Platform: Refers to a computing system that integrates both hardware and software technologies. It includes all key components necessary for computing, such as the CPU and memory.

"The changes in the world triggered by AI are expected to accelerate further this year, and SK hynix will produce 6th generation HBM (HBM4) in the second half of this year to lead the customized HBM market to meet the diverse needs of customers," said Kwak Noh-Jung, CEO at SK hynix. "We will continue to do our best to present new possibilities in the AI era through technological innovation and provide irreplaceable value to our customers."

