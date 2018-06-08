SK-II Unveils Bold And Unfiltered Take On Beauty With Its First Ever #BareSkinProject

The #BareSkinProject's first endeavor, a photoshoot by world renown photographers from Magnum Photos, features SK-II's six celebrity muses--Chloe Moretz, Chun Xia, Kasumi Arimura, Mayu Matsuoka, Ni Ni and Tang Wei in a bold and unfiltered light.

To offer the most authentic vision of bare skin beauty, all six celebrities were photographed with no makeup on their skin by photographers Christopher Anderson, Alessandra Sanguinetti and Jim Goldberg. There was also no skin retouching for all photos in the #BareSkinProject.

"It's still unconventional to see female celebrities photographed bare skin and through the #BareSkinProject, we hope to provide a different point of view," said Sandeep Seth, CEO, Global SK-II. "We are proud to partner with six brave personalities who share the same goal. We hope their authentic journeys with Facial Treatment Essence will inspire women all over the world to embrace their natural bare skin beauty."

The celebrities rallied together in a resounding show of support for the movement. "It was so refreshing to hear about a campaign that aims to embrace women's natural beauty and spark a movement of authenticity and confidence," said American actress Chloe Moretz. "I knew that this was a perfect fit for me and what I represent."

As part of the campaign, SK-II will also launch short films that intimately document each celebrity's personal journey with Magnum Photos. They will be revealing their bare skin and showcasing their unique skin journey with Facial Treatment Essence. Chloe's film will launch on June 29th on YouTube and SK-II.com.

"Our goal was to capture authentic emotions as they went through their journeys," said directors Virgile Textier and Guillaume Cagniard from HOSSEGOR. "Although each journey is unique, they each went through similar emotions of doubt, excitement, boldness and pride. It's beautiful to see it all unfold."

For more information and to see exclusive #BareSkinProject content, visit the #BareSkinProject online exhibition on SK-II's Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/skii or visit https://www.sk-ii.com/bareskin.html.

About SK-II Facial Treatment Essence

Since the discovery of Pitera™ more than 37 years ago, SK-II's iconic bestseller Facial Treatment Essence has helped millions of women around the world achieve crystal clear skin. SK-II's signature ingredient Pitera™ is a bio-ingredient containing over 50 micro-nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids and organic acids. Pitera™ helps condition skin, lock in moisture from within over time and soothes skin concerns caused by external aggressors such as UV and pollution. Formulated with over 90% Pitera™, SK-II's Facial Treatment Essence helps transform skin to beautiful bare skin– reducing the appearance of wrinkles, giving a more refined skin texture, leaving less visible spots, improving firmness and elevating radiance.

About SK-II

For more than 35 years, SK-II has touched the lives of millions of women around the world by helping them to #ChangeDestiny through the miracle of crystal clear skin. The fascinating story behind SK-II begins at a sake brewery in Japan, where scientists noticed the elderly workers had wrinkled faces, but extraordinarily soft and younger-looking hands. A rigorous search of more than 350 kinds of yeast was conducted before SK-II's researchers discovered the unique yeast strain from which Pitera™ is naturally derived. Pitera™, exclusive to SK-II, is the cornerstone of the brand and transforms the five dimensions of skin – texture, radiance, firmness, spot control and wrinkle resilience – that lead to crystal clear skin. A leading skin care brand in Asia for years, SK-II is now becoming a beauty must-have in the U.S. with its best-selling and award-winning Facial Treatment Essence, Facial Treatment Mask and GenOptics Aura Essence serum.

For the latest news and in-depth information, please visit http://www.sk-ii.com/.

1The Renfrew Center, 2012. Available from: https://www.huffingtonpost.com/alexis-sclamberg/makeup_b_1291785.html

"It was so refreshing to hear about a campaign that aims to embrace women's natural beauty and spark a movement of authenticity and confidence. I knew that this was a perfect fit for me and what I represent." - Chloe Grace Moretz

"From where I come from, healthy bare skin is a big trend but most of the time, these bare skin photos are still enhanced by "a natural make up look". With the #BareSkinProject, I want to show my sincerity to my audience and fans and present my most natural self in bare skin." - Chun Xia

"For me, wearing make up is like "turning my switch on for work" and there is a pressure to always wear make up on set. With the #BareSkinProject, I took on the challenge of going for my first photoshoot with no makeup on my skin at all – just skin care. Preparing with Facial Treatment Essence for this shoot gave me confidence. My skin condition has improved and with my clear skin I was able to stand in front of the camera naturally and confidently." - Kasumi Arimura

"I truly admire the #BareSkinProject's authentic and unfiltered take on beauty. It is very unconventional and I love doing something different and challenging myself. I was nervous initially but preparing with the 'miracle water', SK-II's Facial Treatment Essence, gave me confidence to turn up on set bare face and do my best." - Ni Ni

"When I first heard about SK-II's #BareSkinProject, I thought I could not do it as I have never revealed my bare skin in public before. I was initially nervous about the shoot for Bare Skin Pride series but long term usage of SK-II Facial Treatment Essence has improved my skin condition and really gave me the confidence I needed to take up this challenge. Facial Treatment Essence has been my trusted skin care companion for many years and it has never once let me down." - Tang Wei

"The photography I gravitate to tends to be something that is simple, instinctive and from the heart. This is why the #BareSkinProject spoke to me in such a big way. I was shooting for Bare Skin Uniqueness and it is the first time I heard a beauty brand tell me that the celebrities were not going to have any make up on their skin. The brand was not going to do any skin photoshop. The sheer authenticity of their message was really powerful." - Christopher Anderson

"Most of my work is around women's lives, the passing of time and the degree to which we control our destiny. The only way to tell these stories is with intimacy, and that is exactly what this campaign was about for me. Letting me photograph them as they really look, simply, with no makeup, no masks and no pretensions made the short time I had with them very personal and intimate. It was a luxury to work on a campaign that appreciates women as they really are and not what they are supposed to look like." - Alessandra Sanguinetti

"Most of my work involves collaborations with individuals or groups who are unapologetically themselves. I am drawn to those who are able to share their strengths and their vulnerabilities with me in front of the camera. Beauty comes in many forms and I see my role as an image-maker to help reveal the unique loveliness that lies beneath the surface of my subjects. When photographing Tang Wei and Arimura for the #BareSkinProject, I was able to use this use authentic and honest approach. and they in turn trusted me enough to reveal their selves to the camera. Their natural confidence lit up the shoot. They are perfect representatives of women who are not afraid to be themselves and meet the world on their own terms." - Jim Goldberg

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sk-ii-unveils-bold-and-unfiltered-take-on-beauty-with-its-first-ever-bareskinproject-300662600.html

SOURCE SK-II

Related Links

http://www.sk-ii.com

