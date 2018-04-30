SK-II's #INeverExpire Campaign Inspires Women to Challenge Age-Related Pressure

SK-II is shedding light on the fact that age-related pressure impacts women everywhere, with different nuances around the world. The U.S. campaign is launching with a series of empowering videos, bringing to life the authentic age-related pressures experienced by real women. The women discuss and share the manifestations of age-related pressures in America, from overt societal biases to the unconscious self-imposed barriers and expectations.

Featuring five dynamic personalities – Chloe Bennet, actress; Elaine Welteroth, award-winning journalist and former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue; Aimee Song, fashion influencer and founder of the blog Song of Style; Lauren "KITTENS" Abedini, DJ and producer; and Sophia Amoruso, CEO and founder of GirlBoss – the videos introduce #INeverExpire to a new audience in the U.S.

The global #INeverExpire campaign premiered last year in Asia with The Expiry Date, a moving film that powerfully showcases the proverbial expiration date – age 30 – that many women feel. This film received more than 100 million global views across all platforms and sparked a Pan-Asian discussion around age-related pressures.

Reflecting on themes explored in The Expiry Date, the five women shared their personal experiences, in hopes of inspiring more conversations that challenge the social stigmas placed on women throughout the different stages of their lives.

The first video, launching today on SK-II.com features actress, Chloe Bennet. The next video, featuring additional inspiring female voices, will be released later this week.

Chloe Bennet Video - https://www.sk-ii.com/i-never-expire.html

Chloe Bennet, actress in ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

"Age pressure exists all over the world, whether you're in Asia, the U.S. or anywhere else. There's this unwritten timeline for women that's imposed by society. But ultimately, we each have a voice deep down that tells us what we really want and should do for ourselves—that's what we need to listen to. I'm finally learning what makes me, Chloe, happy versus what makes everyone else happy. Only I have lived my journey, so I don't listen to society's expectations of who they think I should be. It's time to change the conversation."

Elaine Welteroth, award-winning journalist and former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue

"We need to unsubscribe ourselves from age pressure. In the U.S., we are re-evaluating social norms that have historically suppressed women, but at the same time, these milestones and expectations still exist. Early on in my career, I felt pressure to pretend I was older so that I would be respected and taken seriously. Now, I look back and think of what I've accomplished by a certain age and I'm proud. I can't wait to see where I'm headed."

Aimee Song, fashion influencer and founder of the blog Song of Style

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't still trying to figure it all out. Confidence doesn't happen overnight, but it's amazing to know that we're all just trying to find our own path and define our own journey. It's so important not to compare ourselves to others since there's no reason to adhere to a mold that someone else sets for you."

Lauren "KITTENS" Abedini, DJ and producer

"I had a 'quarter life crisis' when I was about 25. I was not where I thought I would be in my life or career, and I didn't feel successful. Walking in that darkness is scary; you feel alone in that uncertainty. It took me a while to move past it, but I was eventually able to brush off the societal pressures. And now, I'm finally looking forward to what lies ahead for me. Age pressures shouldn't dictate my life because they aren't real."

Sophia Amoruso, CEO and founder of GirlBoss

"Feeling that you've 'expired' is a dangerous thing to tell yourself. Everything you need to learn will be presented to you in good time, probably in the form of challenges. All of our hurdles lead us somewhere new, and now, I don't worry about any timeline society tries to force on me. I've learned that life is a marathon, not a sprint, and I'm finally slowing down. Whether it's in our career or in our personal life, we have plenty of time to achieve what we want. We don't have to do it all by the time we're 30."

About #ChangeDestiny

SK-II launched #ChangeDestiny in 2016 as a global platform that supports, inspires and celebrates the change women create in their lives. Through campaigns, such as the award-winning "Marriage Market Takeover," #ChangeDestiny builds momentum to empower women with the strong conviction that destiny is not a foregone conclusion.

About SK-II

For more than 35 years, SK-II has touched the lives of millions of women around the world by helping them to #ChangeDestiny through the miracle of crystal clear skin. The fascinating story behind SK-II begins at a sake brewery in Japan, where scientists noticed the elderly workers had wrinkled faces, but extraordinarily soft and younger-looking hands. A rigorous search of more than 350 kinds of yeast was conducted before SK-II's researchers discovered the unique yeast strain from which PITERA™ is naturally derived. PITERA™, exclusive to SK-II, is the cornerstone of the brand and transforms the five dimensions of skin – texture, radiance, firmness, spot control and wrinkle resilience – that lead to crystal clear skin. A leading skin care brand in Asia for years, SK-II is now becoming a beauty must-have in the U.S. with its best-selling and award-winning Facial Treatment Essence, Facial Treatment Mask and GenOptics Aura Essence serum.

