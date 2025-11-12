SK keyfoundry, Accelerates Development of SiC-Based Compound Power Semiconductor Technology

- Secures Core Technological Capabilities Through Acquisition of SK powertech, Aims to Provide Process Technology by End of 2025 -

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SK keyfoundry, an 8-inch pure-play foundry in Korea, announced that it is accelerating the development of SiC (Silicon Carbide)-based compound power semiconductor technology, bolstering its efforts into the global power semiconductor market. Leveraging its advanced manufacturing expertise and extensive intellectual property (IP) portfolio across the semiconductor manufacturing process, the company has recently acquired SK powertech, a key player with core competencies in the SiC sector — a move that is expected to further strengthen its technological competitiveness.

SK keyfoundry has accumulated a wide range of process optimization technologies and know-how for yield improvement based on its deep manufacturing expertise from wafer fabrication to back-end operations. Through this acquisition, SK keyfoundry has secured SK powertech's SiC processes and design technologies, which is expected to generate a peerless synergy in the SiC-based compound semiconductor sector. With the acquisition of SK powertech, recognized domestically for its rare commercialized SiC power devices and core process technologies, SK keyfoundry has solidly established a foundation for technological self-reliance in the SiC power semiconductor field.

Building on this foundation, SK keyfoundry is accelerating the development with the goal of providing SiC MOSFET 1200V process technologies by the end of 2025 and launching SiC-based power semiconductor foundry business in the first half of 2026. In particular, the company plans to expand its process technology, focusing on high-voltage and high-efficiency applications such as electric vehicle powertrain systems, industrial power converters, and renewable energy inverters. To achieve this, SK keyfoundry is strengthening its process optimization and reliability evaluation process, while also establishing a dedicated team to provide customized SiC solutions.

In recent years, global demand for compound power semiconductors, including SiC, has been rapidly growing. Adoption of SiC is accelerating across industries where energy efficiency has become a key competitive factor, such as electric vehicles, Energy Storage System (ESS), 5G infrastructure, and data centers. According to market research firm Omdia, the global SiC market is expected to grow at a robust annual rate of over 24% from 2025 to 2030. Amid these market shifts, SK keyfoundry aims to position the SiC-based power semiconductor sector as its next-generation growth engine and expand collaboration with domestic and international customers to increase its global market share.

"The acquisition of SK powertech, a specialist in SiC, marked a pivotal step for SK keyfoundry in securing its own distinctive technological edge in the compound semiconductor field," said Derek D. Lee, CEO of SK keyfoundry. "By combining the core development capabilities of both companies and launching high-efficiency SiC power semiconductor process technologies and products, SK keyfoundry aims to establish differentiated technological leadership in the rapidly growing global market for high-voltage and high-efficiency compound semiconductor applications."

