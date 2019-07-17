SK life science Expands Support for the J. Kiffin Penry Epilepsy Education Programs to Reach More Healthcare Providers

PARAMUS, N.J., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Life Science, Inc., a subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and bringing to market treatments for central nervous system disorders, today announced it has expanded its support for the J. Kiffin Penry Epilepsy Education Programs to bring their world-renowned education courses to a growing segment of healthcare providers in the neurology space, advanced practice providers (APPs). This year, the J. Kiffin Penry Epilepsy Education Programs will host the first-ever "Epilepsy for Advanced Practice Providers (APPs)" program series for nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

"The addition of an education program specifically for APPs is an important new chapter in our long history of providing training to healthcare providers who are on the front lines with patients living with epilepsy," said Martin Penry, executive director of J. Kiffin Penry Epilepsy Education Programs. "Advanced practice providers already play a vital and growing role in ensuring the best possible patient care and will likely need to carry the burden of even more patients in the future, given the shortage of clinicians specializing in neurology. It was clearly time to design an epilepsy education program to suit their needs and ensure they had training from top experts in the field."

Since 1986, the J. Kiffin Penry Epilepsy Education Programs have provided comprehensive training to more than 6,000 neurologists and epileptologists worldwide. The programs offer multi-day courses such as the Epilepsy MiniFellowship® and Residents Epilepsy Program, which facilitate lectures, discussions and workshops with leading epilepsy clinicians and researchers. The new education course for APPs is being launched with the exclusive support of SK life science. SK life science also serves as a primary sponsor of the Epilepsy MiniFellowship® and Residents Epilepsy Program, which reach neurology fellows and residents.

"With more than 3.4 million Americans living with epilepsy, there is a great need for continued education and training for medical professionals within the neurology specialty," said Marc Kamin, M.D., chief medical officer at SK life science. "As a company, we value the role that all healthcare professionals play in providing treatment and care for people with epilepsy and we're proud to support this first-of-its kind educational forum for APPs to ensure they have exposure to the latest advances in diagnostic methods, treatment options and the overall management of epilepsy."

The 2019 "Epilepsy for Advanced Practice Providers (APPs)" programs will be held July 17-20 and October 9-12, 2019, enrolling approximately 80 nurse practitioners and physician assistants. It will be taught by an esteemed guest faculty that includes neurologists and professors from across the United States.

About SK life science

SK Life Science, Inc., a subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals, Co., Ltd., is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). Both are a part of the global conglomerate SK Group, the second largest company in Korea. SK life science is located in Paramus, New Jersey.

We have a pipeline of eight compounds in development for the treatment of CNS disorders including epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaux syndrome and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, among others. The first product the company is planning to commercialize independently is cenobamate (YKP3089), an investigational compound for the potential treatment of partial-onset seizures in adult patients.

For more information, visit SK life science's website at www.SKLifeScienceInc.com and SK Biopharmaceuticals' website at www.skbp.com/eng.

