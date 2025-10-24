SK Life Science, Inc. to Host "Illuminating the Path to Added Seizure Reduction" Symposium at the 2025 American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting

Expert panel to explore evolving approaches and real-world insights in epilepsy treatment

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Life Science, Inc., a global leader in treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and a subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., today announced it will host an educational symposium led by world-renowned epileptologists during the 2025 American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia.

The symposium, "Illuminating the Path to Added Seizure Reduction," will take place on Friday, December 5, 2025, at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park (Grand Ballroom D). Doors open at 6:00 PM, and the presentation begins at 6:30 PM.

Featured faculty include:

Pavel Klein, MB BChir, FAAN, FAES , Mid-Atlantic Epilepsy and Sleep Center, Bethesda, Maryland

, Mid-Atlantic Epilepsy and Sleep Center, Bethesda, Maryland Danielle Becker, MD, MS, FAES , The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio

, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio Raman Sankar, MD, PhD, FAAN, FAES , David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California

, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California John M. Stern, MA, MD, FAES, FANA, FAAN, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California

This interactive session will highlight the evolving landscape of epilepsy treatment, focusing on the critical role of third-generation antiseizure medications (ASMs) and the continued pursuit of seizure freedom for patients living with epilepsy.

The symposium will cover three key objectives:

Understanding how treatment approaches for epilepsy have evolved, with an emphasis on the role of third-generation ASMs.

Examining real-world patient cases to understand how treatment decisions affect outcomes.

Exploring shifts in clinician perspectives and evaluating treatment options that offer potential for achieving seizure freedom.

"Education and collaboration are essential to advancing the care of people living with epilepsy," said Matt Linkewich, Chief Commercial Officer at SK Life Science. "Through programs like this symposium, we aim to provide clinicians with the latest clinical insights and real-world data to help them make informed treatment decisions, ultimately supporting our shared goal of helping more patients achieve seizure freedom."

Interested attendees can pre-register at https://aes2025.scimedregister.com/.

About SK Life Science, Inc. and SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

SK Life Science, Inc., with headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, is a U.S. subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., a pioneering South Korean company in drug development and commercialization. Together, they are advancing innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and oncology, with eight compounds currently in development. Utilizing target-based drug discovery, high-throughput organic screening/high content screening, computer-aided drug design, and combinatorial chemistry, the companies drive R&D efforts in biology/discovery, medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, and clinical development.

