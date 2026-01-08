SK Project Consulting Completes Transformative Project for Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Commercial Realty is proud to spotlight the leadership and expertise of its SK Project Consulting (SKPC) division following the successful completion of a landmark project for Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). After more than seven years of planning, coordination, and execution led by Todd Cohen, President of SKPC, the new Ronald McDonald House held its ribbon cutting ceremony on December 9, 2025, with families welcomed beginning the following day on the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital campus in North Druid Hills. The five-story, 126,000-square-foot facility is the first Ronald McDonald House in the Southeast to be fully co-located on a hospital campus, reinforcing RMHC's mission to keep families close to the care their children need most.

SK Project Consulting began work on the project in 2018, serving as RMHC's project consultant and trusted advisor throughout every phase of development. From early planning and evolving budgets to final delivery, SKPC managed a complex, multi-year process that required adaptability, discipline, and deep technical knowledge. Acting as the central point of coordination, the SKPC team assembled and led a best-in-class group of architects, engineers, designers, and specialty consultants, while overseeing design, construction, technology, furniture, equipment, signage, and specialty elements to ensure alignment with RMHC's vision, schedule, and financial goals.

"The new house is our most satisfying project to date. It was rewarding to manage the charity's 30-guest-room house on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, but this new 110-room house on the amazing new campus is like no other," said Todd Cohen, President of SK Project Consulting and lead consultant on the project. "The charity's amazing leadership and team members enabled the success of the entire development team."

The result is a transformative, 126,000-square-foot House situated on approximately four acres and designed to support families from across Georgia and the Southeast. The facility includes 110 total guest rooms along with a welcoming lobby, community meeting space, family lounges, multiple dining areas, family and chef's kitchens, wellness and recreation rooms, laundry rooms on every floor, and expansive indoor and outdoor gathering spaces. The surrounding campus further enhances the family experience with access to 20 acres of green space and miles of walking trails.

A signature component of the project is the five-story playscape, which SKPC managed from concept through execution. Designed as a journey from the ground to the sky, the playscape features a campground and forest at the base, treehouses through the middle levels, and an airplane at the top. The playscape underwent multiple design iterations to ensure the highest standards of safety and accessibility, balancing fun, inclusivity, and suitability for children at various developmental stages.

The project team included architect Perkins&Will; mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer HPD Engineering; structural engineer Walter P Moore; interior designer Sims Patrick Studio; general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie; playscape builder Xibitz; furniture provider turnerboone; technology partner Encore Technology Group; signage specialist DeNyse Signs; and purchasing agent ADM. SKPC coordinated these partners and managed communication across all disciplines, allowing RMHC to remain focused on its mission while trusting that the project details were being expertly handled.

This project exemplifies SK Project Consulting's role as a strategic partner for organizations undertaking complex, high-impact developments. By combining comprehensive project management, disciplined financial oversight, and a collaborative, hands-on approach, SKPC helped deliver a facility that will serve families for generations, all while reinforcing SK Commercial Realty's commitment to projects that make a meaningful difference in the communities it serves.

