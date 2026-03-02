SK Telecom Expands Global AI Partnerships at MWC Barcelona 2026

CEO Jung Jaihun hosted the AIDC conference, presenting the role and vision of telcos as key players in AI infrastructure.

SKT introduced the 'Sovereign AI Package' strategy, which combines AI infrastructure, proprietary models, and industry services.



Jung also discussed AI cooperation with major telecom operators and technology groups across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM, hereinafter referred to as "SKT") announced that its CEO, Jung Jaihun, met with senior executives from major global telecom operators during MWC Barcelona 2026 (MWC26) to discuss collaboration in key areas including AIDCs, AI models, and next-generation networks.

■ Hosting AIDC Conference to Present New Role and Vision for Telcos in the AI Era

On March 2 in Barcelona, SKT held its 'AIDC Conference,' under the theme 'Redesigning Telco Infra for the Next Phase of AI.'

The conference was attended by Jung Jaihun, CEO of SKT; Chung Suk-geun, CTO and President & Head of AI Company-in-Company (CIC) at SKT; Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel Digital InfraCo; Sabri Albreiki, CTO of e& international; Khalid Murshed, CEO of e& enterprise; and Tadao Yanase, Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO) at NTT.

During his keynote speech, CEO Jung emphasized that "Telecom operators' proprietary infrastructure and operational expertise are key to building AI infrastructure and expanding AI services, and that telcos must move beyond the rapid and secure delivery of data to play a leading role in shaping AI infrastructure."

SKT also introduced its 'Sovereign AI Package,' which integrates AIDC infrastructure built on SK Group capabilities, SKT's sovereign AI foundation model, A.X K1, and AI services tailored for industrial and enterprise use. This strategy involves building a proprietary AI foundation model that understands local language and culture on infrastructure that is controlled and operated domestically, taking data sovereignty into account, and providing integrated AI services that have been validated in real industrial settings. Through this approach, SKT aims to protect national AI sovereignty while accelerating business innovation.

Panel discussions covered a broad range of topics, including AIDC innovation, regulatory considerations and strategic direction. Participants agreed that, given AIDCs simultaneously require large-scale power supply, high-performance equipment, and ultra-high-speed networks, greater efficiency can be achieved through joint collaborative efforts among telecom operators.

■ Discussions on AI Cooperation with Major Global Telcos and Technology Groups

On the same day, CEO Jung also met with e& Group CEO Hatem Dowidar and Group Chief Strategy Officer (GCSO) Harrison Lung to further strengthen their strategic partnerships in expanding global AI infrastructure.

On March 3, CEO Jung is scheduled to meet with CEO Christel Heydemann, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer (CTIO) Bruno Zerbib, and other executives of Orange Group, which serves 340 million customers across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This will be the first meeting between the CEOs of the two companies.

SKT also plans to explore AI collaboration with its long-standing European partner, Deutsche Telekom. Jung will meet with Deutsche Telekom's CEO Tim Höttges to introduce SKT's AIDC technologies and operational capabilities, its experience in developing the proprietary AI foundation model A.X K1, and its AI RAN technologies.

CEO Jung stated, "Competitiveness in the AI era depends not only on technology, but also on how infrastructure is designed and interconnected. We will work together with global telecom operators to build a trusted AI infrastructure and service ecosystem."

