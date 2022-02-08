Skai expands API integration with CitrusAd, offering brands and agencies faster retailer network growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skai , an intelligent marketing platform, today announces it will expand its partnership with CitrusAd, providing greater insight into the growing online grocery and CPG markets. This will help brands onboard, ramp, and expand their retailer reach within one unified platform, growing their market share.

In April 2021, Skai announced the integration of CitrusAd API into the Skai platform, enabling retail media activation for over 50 retailers, having impact on more than 25,000 retail store locations in the US, including Target, Shipt, HyVee, Wakefern, Harris Teeter, United Supermarkets and Weis, as well as Petco. It offers brands and agencies access to an array of services including campaign management, optimization and cross-channel measurement on retailer inventory through one centralized platform.

Now, CitrusAd is releasing new API capabilities to a limited number of trusted partners such as Skai, enabling optimized efficiency and stability. Brands and agencies will be able to reap additional benefits from working with CitrusAd via the Skai platform including:

Access to the rapidly growing online grocery channel: Online grocery adoption is projected to reach 55% of US consumers by the end of 2024. The Skai-CitrusAd partnership addresses this trend by offering brands and agencies the ability to improve the digital grocery shopping experience while driving sales and maximizing reach.

The ability to view all retailers in one place: With a truly unified, cross-retailer platform, the Skai and CitrusAd partnership provides users with one login and interface, making it easier than ever to gain valuable insights into consumer purchasing habits, in addition to accelerating the time it takes for brands and agencies to create, manage campaigns and measure performance.

Rules-based optimization: Now users can automate optimizations with the most control and flexibility possible, leading to better and faster outcomes.

Advanced experimentation: Brands and agencies have the ability to cultivate a culture driven by data-led decisions with the most intuitive testing and learning tools available.

No cost Trial with expert integration: New Skai clients will receive full access to a network of new retailers through March 2022 , allowing brands and agencies to quickly expand their retail media discoverability and digital impact at no cost.

"The grocery and CPG e-commerce market is growing exponentially, and brands and agencies are increasingly looking for integrated solutions that allow them to tap into this space and meet their customers where they are," comments Nich Weinheimer, GM of Strategy and Commerce at Skai. "By continuing to expand our partnership with CitrusAd, we are providing brands and agencies with the frictionless technology they are seeking, as well as critical insights that allow them to better understand their marketing mix."

The expanded integration helps enable faster growth with new retailers and new markets, empowering customers to scale their global retail media effort. For more information about Skai, visit www.skai.io .

