Skai Named "Best Overall AI-based Analytics Company" in 2021 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skai , a go-to-market engine that powers brand decisions and execution with full-circle intelligence, today announces that it has been selected as the winner of "Best Overall AI-based Analytics Company" in the fourth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program. The award was presented by AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today. This award comes on the heels of the company rebranding from Kenshoo to Skai, merging the former Kenshoo and Signals Analytics capabilities to meet today's brand and retailer needs.

Skai's AI-powered market intelligence platform connects relevant data sources such as consumer discussions, product reviews, patent filings and sales data into a single platform. The preconfigured, preconnected data is cleansed, augmented, normalized, clustered, and refreshed continually using machine learning, behind the scenes.

Skai's semantic data classification, with patented natural language processing (NLP) technologies and machine learning (ML), understands the structure of sentences and the contextualized meaning of each part—delivering more than 90% accuracy when classifying unstructured data types.

"Today, data is more readily available than ever but comes from disparate sources and various formats; remaining mostly unstructured and unused by organizations paying to leverage it," said Kate DuBois, general manager of market intelligence at Skai. "In today's new landscape that requires accuracy, speed and agility, brands are increasingly looking at how they can use actionable intelligence to drive better outcomes across the full-circle of go-to-market. We are proud to be at the forefront of this technology and incredibly honored to receive this award from AI Breakthrough."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

"Collecting, connecting and classifying large external data sets over time is difficult/expensive to maintain, but at the core of this platform," said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "With data deprecation and privacy regulations the unique AI capabilities of Skai emerges as an incredible leading-edge solution in the space. Congratulations for being our pick for the highly competitive 'Best Overall AI-based Analytics Company' award."

Skai's Product Clustering Engine, a NLP technology incorporated in the platform, identifies similar products that have different names across different ecommerce sites for a single view into product performance. The platform's Brand Refinement Engine, part of a new set of AI-powered named entity recognition features, allows for accurate representation models that recognize FMCG brand names at scale, in order to glean insights relevant to brand positioning, affinity and opportunity.

Additionally, the AI-Predictions Engine utilizes cutting-edge machine learning methodologies to identify market trends and develop qualitative predictions around products, features or audience. The platform delivers the ability to input and connect billions of classified data points from thousands of disparate sources, to analyze and cross-reference insights that generate richer, more accurate and, ultimately, actionable predictions.

About Skai

Skai is a go-to-market engine that powers brand decisions and execution with actionable intelligence for accuracy, speed and agility in making customer connections. Skai's platform includes a suite of data-driven products for market intelligence, omnichannel media activation, testing and measurement, enabling product developers, consumer and market insights teams, brand managers and marketers to make predictions, plan strategies and benefit from connected omnichannel launches. Skai merges the former Kenshoo and Signals Analytics capabilities and for more than a decade, has been trusted by an impressive roster of global brands including Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Mars and others. With its expanded product suite, Skai is unifying data and helping companies better understand their consumers in real-time. It has seven international locations and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, and Bain Capital Ventures. For more information visit https://skai.io.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

