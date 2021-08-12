Skai Recognized for Marketing Technology Innovation in 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skai (formerly Kenshoo), a leading commerce intelligence platform, today announces that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best PPC Optimization Platform" award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. This was conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

Skai drives business growth on digital channels, including search engine marketing performance (SERP) based on cross-channel data intelligence and unparalleled optimization capabilities. The company's Paid Search solutions are enhanced by the Budget Navigator offering, part of Skai's differentiating PPC optimization capabilities that guide predictive budget forecasting and dynamic pacing for intelligent search advertising programs.

Skai Budget Navigator™ helps brands plan and allocate campaign investments across media publishers, enabling them to meet budget goals and advertising KPIs like target CPA or target ROAS. Additionally, the tool leverages machine learning to provide forecasting analysis so brands can find the sweet spot between spend and ROI.

With Skai's Custom Metrics Capabilities solution, brands can optimize toward a specific goal with the option to weigh metrics that matter the most to them, and rapidly test and optimize across the digital spectrum, even as walled gardens limit data sharing across publishers and channels. This allows brands to make changes in real time based on learnings, in order to achieve the best possible results.

"The companies that win in search engine marketing performance are those that best leverage internal and external data sources to fuel exceptional insight-driven marketing through data, performance, and measurement intelligence — capabilities that Skai provides to its clients," said Paul Vallez, General Manager of Paid Search for Skai. "We expect to see more changes to both search engines and paid search advertising over the next few years as both consumers and publishers learn together about what works best, and Skai will be there every step of the way."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

"In the early days of search engine marketing software, simply managing paid search programs was likely enough to give a business the edge over its competitors, but times have changed and the new standard for search engine marketing software isn't just about managing campaigns well," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Effective SEM now requires total search intelligence that goes beyond standard search metrics and best-in-class bid strategies. Skai delivers on this need, offering predictive insights that enable brands to put the current and future needs of consumers at the heart of every decision they make. Congratulations to Skai for taking home a well-deserved 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Award."

Skai's Signal Enhancement solution enriches publisher automated bidding algorithms with untapped CRM, offline and online signals. The functionality is focused on getting rid of proxy metrics and transferring the correct data into Google search and Microsoft ads so that brands can optimize their campaigns using the right data. Skai makes it possible for brands to optimize via custom metrics or a blend of conversions using custom weighting. Additionally, brands can scale signals across both Microsoft Advertising and Google campaigns at once.

About Skai

Skai is a commerce intelligence platform that powers brand insights, decisions and execution for faster, more predictable go-to-market outcomes. Skai's platform includes a suite of data-driven products for market intelligence, omnichannel media activation, testing and measurement, enabling product, insights and marketing teams to accurately plan strategies and benefit from connected omnichannel launches. Skai merges the former Kenshoo and Signals Analytics capabilities and for more than a decade, has been trusted by an impressive roster of global brands including Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Estée Lauder, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Mars and others. With its expanded product suite, Skai is unifying data and helping companies better understand their consumers in real-time. It has seven international locations and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Pitango and Qumra Capital. For more information visit https://skai.io .

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

SOURCE Skai

Related Links

https://skai.io

