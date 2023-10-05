Skai strengthens its creative capabilities with first-of-its-kind Creative Center

The AI-powered addition to the Skai platform serves as a single location for analyzing and optimizing creative strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skai , a leading omnichannel marketing platform, today announced the launch of Creative Center, a hub within the platform designed to address the pains of managing and optimizing creative assets at scale across multitudes of channels and publishers. Within the Creative Center, marketers can both monitor and compare performance insights in one view, giving them big-picture insight while also increasing the efficiency, effectiveness, and performance of active campaigns. By eliminating the need for manual unification of creative performance data, marketers can make more strategic creative decisions in minutes instead of hours.

As audience segmentation and identification become less of a perfect science in an era of consumer data privacy, priorities are shifting towards omnichannel creative personalization and strategies founded in customer intelligence. In order to upskill in these areas, marketers need ongoing visibility into what works well on which channels and how to repurpose assets to maximize their creative investment.

Centralizing performance trends provides valuable, holistic insights that were previously siloed within different teams and difficult to access, making it possible to evaluate creative at a more granular level and understand root causes. Artificial intelligence automates reporting and powers analysis that can be converted into complete creative briefs. This automation saves critical time and effort, eliminating days of campaign managers' time on the resource-intensive creative brief production process.

"Skai's Creative Center is a critical tool in the world of omnichannel advertising," comments Chris Fecci, Sr. Manager Amazon Media, L'Oréal. "It offers a convenient one-stop solution for understanding what creative content resonates best with our consumers across channels. We are looking forward to Skai's continued innovation and the exciting possibilities this feature brings."

"Skai customers have been increasingly asking for us to develop creative capabilities that complement our sophisticated audience targeting tools," said Guy Cohen, Chief Product Officer at Skai. "Creative Center is just the beginning. Ad creative is essential to performance and we will continue to expand the ways in which our customers can streamline their creative process while gaining holistic insights that drive growth and competitive market share."

About Skai

Skai (formerly Kenshoo) is a leading omnichannel marketing platform that uniquely connects data and performance media for informed decisions, high efficiencies, and optimal returns. Its partners include Google, Meta, Amazon Ads, TikTok, Snap, Walmart Connect, Instacart, Roundel, Criteo, CitrusAd, Pinterest, Microsoft, Apple Search Ads, and more.

For over 15 years, Skai has been trusted by an impressive roster of brands, including Pepsico, Michaels, Reckitt, Daimler, LG, and Vodafone. The company is headquartered out of Tel Aviv, with seven international locations, and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Pitango, and Qumra Capital. Visit skai.io for more information.

Media Contact: Rachel Sharpe skai@5wpr.com

SOURCE Skai