Skai Wins Microsoft Advertising Award for the Fifth Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Skai , an intelligent marketing platform, is announcing that it has been awarded Microsoft Advertising's Independent Partner of the Year Award, which was presented during the virtual ceremony on February 10. This is the fifth year in a row that the global technology giant has recognized Skai as a leader and valued collaborator in the growing digital advertising space.

"We are incredibly grateful to have such an amazing partner in Microsoft Advertising, and look forward to continuing to build our relationship as digital marketing continues to evolve," said Paul Vallez, GM of Tech and Services at Skai. "We are proud of our ability to bring the latest innovations of Microsoft Advertising to our clients. Receiving this recognition from Microsoft is a tremendous honor and testament to our shared successes."

Skai values its ongoing partnership with Microsoft Advertising as the companies continue to work toward a shared mission of delivering solutions that enable clients to drive growth for their businesses through technology. From product advancements, solving business challenges for clients, and training teams so they can provide informed and strategic services, the Skai and Microsoft Advertising teams are revolutionizing the advertising technology space to usher their clients toward successful outcomes.

Last year, Skai and Microsoft Advertising partnered to come up with strategic ways to help shared clients see the merits of advertising with Microsoft via strategic initiatives including:

Prioritizing product development that would deliver the most immediate impact for clients while also moving towards strategic future growth areas.

that would deliver the most immediate impact for clients while also moving towards strategic future growth areas. Introducing high ROI features to improve clients' performance and adoption of strategies across the marketing funnel such as Microsoft's Audience Network at the top of the funnel and automated bidding at the bottom of the funnel.

to improve clients' performance and adoption of strategies across the marketing funnel such as Microsoft's Audience Network at the top of the funnel and automated bidding at the bottom of the funnel. Providing support and materials to ensure best practices are aligned between Microsoft Advertising sellers and Skai Client Success teams so joint clients yield the highest performance.

"Microsoft Advertising is delighted to show our appreciation and acknowledge the well-deserved recognition for Skai with the Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards. Our partners are critical to our business and it's a privilege to recognize those who lead with a spirit of collaboration, innovation and inclusive behavior. Our partners have displayed a strong commitment to their clients, and to their communities during a time of uncertainty and disruption," added Sean O'Connor, International Marketing Director at Microsoft Advertising.

For more information about Skai, visit www.skai.io .

About Skai

Skai is an intelligent marketing platform that powers brand insights, decisions and execution for faster, more predictable go-to-market outcomes. Skai's platform includes a suite of data-driven products for market intelligence, omnichannel media activation, testing and measurement, enabling product, insights and marketing teams to accurately plan strategies and benefit from connected omnichannel launches. Skai merges the former Kenshoo and Signals Analytics capabilities and for more than a decade, has been trusted by an impressive roster of global brands including Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Estée Lauder, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Mars and others. With its expanded product suite, Skai is unifying data and helping companies better understand their consumers in real-time. It has seven international locations and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Pitango and Qumra Capital. For more information, visit www.skai.io .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Skai