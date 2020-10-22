Skål International Holds Successful Annual General Meeting

"His support of the global tourism industry has been outstanding and his tireless efforts has brought the importance of the hospitality industry to the world through endless virtual meetings with the media and global hospitality leaders," said President Morrison. This citation recognizes Dow's role in advocating support for the struggling travel industry nationally at both the White House and Congressional levels and for being an international tourism policy leader on the board of the World Travel and Tourism Council, where he helps formulate plans to address the return of the travel industry from the pandemic and communicate these plans back in the United States.

"Roger has been a member of Skål International Washington DC for many years and has helped countless Skål members," exclaimed Morrison. Roger has shown the importance of the travel industry to the United States economy as 11% of the nation's (U.S.) jobs are from the travel industry.

Several other Skål USA Washington DC members received accolades from Skål International President Morrison including Steve Richer, for going that "Extra Mile in the Unprecedented Year" and William (Bill) Moyer, also from Skål Washington DC, who was bestowed with the Membre d'Honneur distinction by a vote from all of the assembly delegates. Bill remarked, " I was completely taken by surprise and humbled….I was truly blessed when I joined Skål and had no idea of the powerful impact it would have on me throughout my life and hopefully into the future, I am more than grateful, he added."

"The 45 Clubs of Skål USA were proud to participate in the Skål Annual Assembly," said Dave Ryan, Skål USA President. This was the first time in the history of Skål International every club in the world was represented and had a vote. "We are especially proud of Burcin Turkkan, Skål USA Atlanta, who was elected as the Senior Vice President of Skål International and the members of Skål USA Washington DC, who were recognized for extraordinary awards," said Ryan. "I am humbled by the support of the membership worldwide in electing me senior Vice President on the Skål International Board. I will continue to serve for the best interest of the membership in general while proudly representing the United States on the Executive Board." said Burcin Turkkan, Vice President-Elect Skål EB 2021.

"It was a great day for Skål USA and especially for Skål Atlanta and Skål Washington, DC and their Presidents, Monika Pasquerello and Barry Biggar," added Ryan.

"Skål International Atlanta is proud to have our own long-time and certainly most active member, Burcin Turkkan, elected as Senior Vice President, Skål International. Burcin is the epitome of what Skål represents and she works tirelessly to promote Skål in the USA and around the world. We have no doubt that she will continue to do good things on behalf of the entire organization," remarked Monika Pasqerello, President Skål Atlanta.

Skål Washington DC is one of the largest and most active clubs in the United States. Washington DC Club President Barry Biggar, CEO of Visit Fairfax, said, "The Skål Washington, DC Club has always had exceptional members, and to receive so many individual awards among the few given internationally is just outstanding. The awards and recognitions are some of the highest honors which Skål International bestows on members of distinction worldwide."



"A big congratulation to Skål Atlanta and Skål Washington DC on these tremendous honors was shouted out by the Skål USA delegates."

Skål International is the world's largest global network of Tourism Professionals promoting Tourism, Business, and Friendship worldwide since 1934. Its members are Directors and Executives of the Tourism sector who relate to each other to address issues of common interest, improving a business network, and promoting destinations. Skål International has 14,000 members in 342 clubs in 102 countries around the world. Skål International USA is currently the largest National Committee in Skål International with over 1,800 members and 45 clubs nationwide. For more information about Skål International and membership, please visit SkålUSA.org.

