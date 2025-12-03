Skan AI named to the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skan AI today announced it was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year.

Skan AI's chief executive officer, Avinash Misra, credits the company's breakthrough process intelligence platform and surging enterprise demand for agentic AI solutions with its growth. "For enterprises to truly leverage AI, they first need ground-truth execution visibility into how work is actually performed across the front, middle, and back office," said Misra. "Organizations are building AI agents on a persona-specific, execution-aware foundation designed to power both human productivity and Agentic AI at enterprise scale. Skan AI's unrivaled approach to delivering real-world execution knowledge makes governed, end-to-end AI agents possible and the world is starting to notice."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Skan AI

Skan AI enables the reality of human work to become the foundation for agentic execution. With continuous intelligence of work as it happens, across any system and location, Skan AI delivers the work-aware architecture essential for human and agentic execution that truly understands and enhances how work gets done.

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

SOURCE Skan