Skan launches ProcessGPT™, the first suite of generative AI capabilities for process mining and execution, combining the best of human and machine intelligence

News provided by

Skan

14 Sep, 2023, 13:03 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skan.ai ("Skan"), a frontrunner in process and operational intelligence, today announced ProcessGPT™, a new suite of capabilities that enables its customers to significantly enhance productivity via generative AI.

Skan is an established zero integration, AI-driven technology for customers looking for an insightful, data-driven approach to improving productivity, lowering costs, and accelerating workforce transformation. In its initial release, Skan ProcessGPT™ introduces askSkan TM and Business Process Copilot, to add automated hypothesis generation to expand insights and accelerate actions.

Built upon Skan's industry-leading process intelligence platform, these capabilities deliver open, reliable, real-time generative experiences across all applications and workflows. Skan's goal is to aid enterprises in formulating a reimagined work model, blending the strengths of human and machine intelligence through digital processes. Skan's latest capabilities combine the generative prowess of Large Language Models (LLMs) with Skan's foundational process data model, designed around zero-integration, continuous monitoring, and secure architecture.

Skan ProcessGPT™ offers a strategic pivot for enterprises seeking to leverage generative AI to improve human-machine interaction and achieve superior work outcomes. askSkan™ features a prompt-driven conversational platform for process discovery. Business Process Copilot™ , an auto-generated process optimization engine, generates real-time content and correspondence and automates the execution of human tasks. These tools expedite the adoption of generative AI and allow teams to multiply their capabilities responsibly, combining the best of human and AI strengths.

"We are fundamentally changing how business execution can be reimagined and supercharged with the power of AI. Helping our customers move from insight to action at the speed of intent is at the heart of what Skan delivers," stated Avinash Misra, Skan CEO.

"Integrating Large Language Models (LLMs) with our revolutionary and proprietary observation-based business execution models gives our customers valuable new tools to augment business execution," stated Manish Garg, CTO and CPO of Skan. "And Skan's proprietary event-driven architecture and information security controls mitigate the risks associated with generative AI. That is why we call it trusted generative AI".

Skan's ProcessGPT is being piloted by enterprise customers as co-innovation partners to transform customer and member service, claims, underwriting, and finance operations. General release to follow. 

To learn more please visit https://www.skan.ai

About Skan

Founded in 2018, Skan combines computer vision with AI to help clients streamline core operations, remove friction from customer transactions, and increase the value of human capital. Observing work continuously down to the millisecond and at scale, our secure and privacy-first platform installs in minutes requiring zero integration with existing systems.      

SOURCE Skan

Also from this source

SKAN Research Trust and University of Cambridge to collaborate in Stem Cell Studies

SKAN Research Trust and Quadram Institute Bioscience to collaborate in Gut Microbiome Research

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.