Skan to Host Webinar on How Generative AI is Evolving Enterprise Productivity with Process Intelligence

"Generative AI is poised to completely revolutionize how we work across various sectors and job functions, changing job roles and boosting productivity like we've never seen before," said Vinay Mummigatti, EVP of Strategy & Customer Transformation at Skan. "Not only is GenAI able to generate and guide business decision-making, but it will also support organizations with real-time task execution when and where it's needed most."

Why Attend: Join us to learn how to unlock new levels of enterprise productivity through the latest AI-powered process intelligence.

Key topics include:

Discover why GenAI must be coupled with a deep understanding of workflows and operational processes to fully unlock its capabilities.

Explore frameworks to define and evaluate use cases for applying GenAI in business operations.

Hear about real-world examples of GenAI-Powered Process Intelligence in action.

Examine adoption models for seamlessly integrating GenAI into business operations.

When: April 9, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. PST / 12:00 p.m. EST

Hear from Industry Experts:

Marc Kerremans , VP of Research at Gartner

, VP of Research at Gartner Vinay Mummigatti, EVP of Strategy & Customer Transformation at Skan

Registration Link: WEBINAR: Reimagine Business Operations with GenAI-Powered Process Intelligence

About Skan

Founded in 2018, Skan revolutionizes enterprise efficiency with its AI-powered Process Intelligence platform. Combining computer vision and AI, Skan helps clients streamline core operations, remove friction from transactions, and unlock their workforce's full potential. By observing work continuously down to the millisecond and at scale, Skan provides actionable insights that fuel innovation and drive transformative outcomes. The secure and privacy-first platform installs in minutes, requiring no integration with existing systems. This ease of use empowers businesses to capture valuable insights from every corner of their operations, leading to improved efficiency, faster automation, increased productivity, better compliance, and elevated customer experiences.

