STOCKHOLM, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Georgia, USA. The contract is worth USD 75M, about SEK 690M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

The project includes the construction of a 22,700 square-meter (244,090 square-foot) data center, associated site work, and underground utilities. The scope also includes a fitout of an administration space and five data halls.

Construction began in March 2026 and will be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

For further information please contact:

Ashley Jeffery, Head of Communications, USA Building, tel +1 813 459 3682

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-data-center-in-georgia--usa--for-usd-75m--about-sek-690m,c4332401

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4332401/4027819.pdf 20260409 US data center

SOURCE Skanska